15 Celebrity Shoe Moments That Had Everyone Talking
Celebrities understand that fans admire more than just their talent—they're equally fascinated by their appearance. From glamorous red carpet ensembles to carefully chosen hairstyles and accessories, every detail sparks conversation both online and in person. However, it's not always a stunning gown that grabs attention; sometimes, their shoes play the starring role and all eyes are drawn to their feet.
Britney Spears
At a glamorous event in 2018, Britney stunned in a sheer silver minidress, covered in crystals and glitter. She paired it with striking Giuseppe Zanotti heeled sandals—nearly 5-inch pumps with three shimmering straps wrapping around her feet and ankles.
But there was a problem. The front of the shoes wouldn’t stay on. They seemed too narrow, leaving her toes struggling to fit properly.
Nicole Kidman
At the 2017 Emmy Awards, Nicole sported a beautiful red dress with a plunging neckline and full skirt. But all the attention was drawn not to her gown but to her shoes because they didn’t quite match. One stiletto featured a bejeweled strap, while the other one was left unadorned. But it turned out that this was the fashion designer’s idea, and both shoes belonged to the same pair.
Marion Cotillard
The French actress is a big fan of eye-catching footwear. Almost all of her red carpet outfits include a striking pair of shoes. For example, she appeared at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris wearing heels of different shapes.
And one time, she sported stiletto sandals that were made from clear plastic. At a certain angle, it might have seemed that she walked barefoot.
Rihanna
Kourtney Kardashian
For a casual outing in LA, Kourtney Kardashian kept it chic in a cropped dress shirt and gray trousers. But it wasn’t her outfit that caught everyone’s attention—it was her shoes. She opted for clear, transparent heels, which revealed an unexpected detail. As the day went on, steam visibly formed inside, a telltale sign that her feet were sweating.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka is known for her love of fashion. At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet, for example, she paired a gorgeous silver ensemble with clear sandals made from PVC.
Even though PVC shoes can cause blisters, and your feet can’t really breathe in them, the actress doesn’t seem to mind these downsides and enjoys wearing them.
Margot Robbie
Dua Lipa
At a red carpet event, singer Dua Lipa sported an outfit that featured stunning waist-high boots. One boot top, however, was folded down, perhaps to let her dress shine too.
Taylor Swift
The singer loves to attract attention. On the red carpet of the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor made an entrance in an iridescent sequin romper. But the highlight of her outfit was her stiletto strap sandals adorned with butterfly wings on the back.
Zoe Saldaña
At the 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Zoe donned elegant and seemingly ordinary white pumps. But it takes special skill to walk the heels like this.
Blake Lively
It is a known fact that the actress is a big fan of Christian Louboutin shoes. When her husband received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Blake accompanied him wearing a gorgeous blue dress and another pair of heels by this designer. These sandals were made from different materials of diverse colors and textures.
And at the 2018 Paris Fashion Week, Blake appeared wearing a multi-layered outfit, which she paired with pointy-toe shoes studded with spikes. Surely, they were made by her favorite designer.
Christina Hendricks
At the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards, the Mad Men actress dazzled in a stunning green dress, but it was her footwear that stole the spotlight. She opted for delicate, gold-toned sandals adorned with elegant embellishments.
