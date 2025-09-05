15 Favorite Cartoon Characters That Became Real Thanks to AI

We in the editorial team really love to experiment. This time we dared for something risky and asked AI to show how the heroes of our favorite Disney cartoons might look like in reality. And this is what we got.

The article uses images generated by artificial intelligence.

Princess Jasmine — Aladdin

Snow White — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Aladdin from the Disney cartoon of the same name

Ursula — The Little Mermaid

Belle — Beauty and the Beast

Gaston — Beauty and the Beast

Cruella — One Hundred and One Dalmatians

Hercules from the animated comedy of the same name

Ariel — The Little Mermaid

The fairy godmother — Cinderella

Grumpy — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Esmeralda — The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Peter Pan from the cartoon of the same name

Alice — Alice in Wonderland

Prince Eric — The Little Mermaid

What do you think of AI’s work? Whose character it managed to convey the best, and which of the characters should have looked completely different? Share your opinion in the comments to this article.

And here we used AI to find out what celebrities looked like if they aged naturally.

