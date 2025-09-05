15 Favorite Cartoon Characters That Became Real Thanks to AI
9 hours ago
We in the editorial team really love to experiment. This time we dared for something risky and asked AI to show how the heroes of our favorite Disney cartoons might look like in reality. And this is what we got.
The article uses images generated by artificial intelligence.
Princess Jasmine — Aladdin
Snow White — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Aladdin from the Disney cartoon of the same name
Ursula — The Little Mermaid
Belle — Beauty and the Beast
Gaston — Beauty and the Beast
Cruella — One Hundred and One Dalmatians
Hercules from the animated comedy of the same name
Ariel — The Little Mermaid
The fairy godmother — Cinderella
Grumpy — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Esmeralda — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Peter Pan from the cartoon of the same name
Alice — Alice in Wonderland
Prince Eric — The Little Mermaid
What do you think of AI’s work? Whose character it managed to convey the best, and which of the characters should have looked completely different? Share your opinion in the comments to this article.
And here we used AI to find out what celebrities looked like if they aged naturally.
Preview photo credit The Little Mermaid / Walt Disney Pictures, The Little Mermaid / Walt Disney Pictures
