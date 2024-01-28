A Reddit User Asked Which “Old Wives” Tales’ Are True, and the Responses Are Intriguing

Curiosities
day ago

An “old wives’ tale” refers to unfounded or superstitious beliefs, often passed down from older women to the younger generation. Not all of these tales are myths, as a Redditor recently discovered when they asked online users which ones they still believe in, receiving some intriguing responses.

  • Disclaimer: Note that not all of them are scientifically proven and may not apply to everyone.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Many old wives’ tales about pregnant women are persistent. We have compiled some common beliefs surrounding pregnancy.

Preview photo credit Vivid-Farm6291 / Reddit, TheseusPankration / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads