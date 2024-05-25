A Body Positive Influencer Is Going Viral for Showing How a Woman’s Body Looks Without Filters

Karina Irby, a prominent body positive influencer and swimwear brand owner, has once again embraced her unfiltered physique in a series of daring photos on Instagram. The model shared images of herself posing in a bikini at the beach, highlighting her confidence and commitment to authenticity.

In the photos, Irby showcased her barely-covered derrière while arching her back and staring out at the horizon, exuding body confidence and self-love. Her caption emphasized her dedication to realness, stating, “No filters. No lighting. Just me. A kind reminder that we all need to see more frequently.”

The post quickly garnered a wave of support from her followers, with many praising her for her boldness and authenticity. One fan commented, "Gorgeous inside and out," while another added, "Love love love love love! It's all about feeling good and connecting with the beach in whatever form people want to." Another admirer expressed gratitude for her realness, saying, "That peach is peaching. Thank you for being authentic, and a beautiful soul. You really do inspire people, and I know the trolls are trolls. But we, 99 percent of us, appreciate you and see you."

This isn’t the first time Karina has made headlines. In the past, she shared a post directly addressing the negative comments about her online presence. The video features Irby in a neon green cutaway bikini, joyfully laughing and frolicking along a beach. Accompanying the video is a screenshot of a particularly harsh message from a detractor. The message reads, "She is the single most cringey and unbearable influencer out there. Constantly tries to make herself look ugly and obese despite being a blonde girl just to cause a stir on Instagram."

Despite the harsh criticism, Karina continues to enjoy the beach, showing that the negative comments haven't dampened her spirit. In the caption beneath the post, she delivers a powerful clap back to her critics: "You're mistaking my self-love and acceptance for 'cringe' and that sounds like a YOU problem." Karina elaborates on the issue, questioning why people are so afraid of seeing others let loose and have fun. "I get judged if I stand around and pose like a 'good, well-behaved girl,'" she writes, pointing out the double standards she faces. She further explains that whether she's posing or dancing around, criticism seems inevitable. In her heartfelt message, Karina encourages people to "stay in their lane" and refrain from sharing negative opinions about strangers online. "Stop sharing your negative opinions of strangers you've never met before on the internet," she asserts. She ends her post with a bold declaration of self-love: "I LOVE ME! And I like that I just want to make people smile and feel good. You should try it too."