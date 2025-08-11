I Discovered a Secret in a Bra Box at Work—It Still Haunts Me
One Reddit user recently shared a confession. What began as a normal shift at work soon turned into a tough decision that continues to haunt her. How would you handle a situation like this?
Back in 2021, I worked at a small thrift store in my town. I was in charge of going through the socks, underwear, bras, shoes, purses, and bedding. Additionally, we would collect brand-new stuff and hold it back for a “sale.”
We happened to get six or eight brand-new bras, and one of my coworkers boxed them up for our sale. At least four months went by between the time we boxed up these bras and the next time I saw them again, so they weren’t new, and if someone had noticed something was missing and came in asking for them back, we would try our best to find their items as long as we could. We never heard anything about them.
A week before everything goes out onto the floor for the sale, we check everything over, make sure it’s priced, and price it if needed. These bras in their boxes were something that needed pricing, and I pulled one out of the box. Behind it was a thick bank envelope with nothing written on it. I opened a desk drawer and put the envelope inside. I grabbed it when I went on my lunch break, and it was full of cash. After counting it, I realized it was $8,000 and put it in my bag without saying a word to anyone and didn’t tell anyone I worked with until I left.
I never heard anything about it, and no one ever asked anything about the box, so I don’t think the person who donated even knew they did.
Part of that money was used to help me get a car so I didn’t have to walk to work anymore.