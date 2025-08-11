I Discovered a Secret in a Bra Box at Work—It Still Haunts Me

A week before everything goes out onto the floor for the sale, we check everything over, make sure it’s priced, and price it if needed. These bras in their boxes were something that needed pricing, and I pulled one out of the box. Behind it was a thick bank envelope with nothing written on it. I opened a desk drawer and put the envelope inside. I grabbed it when I went on my lunch break, and it was full of cash. After counting it, I realized it was $8,000 and put it in my bag without saying a word to anyone and didn’t tell anyone I worked with until I left.

I never heard anything about it, and no one ever asked anything about the box, so I don’t think the person who donated even knew they did.

Part of that money was used to help me get a car so I didn’t have to walk to work anymore.