Retired Mom Evicted by Her Own Son

But what my son and DIL didn’t know is that all this time I had been secretly putting money aside to surprise them and buy the house they’ve been living in so that they would stop paying rent.

After settling in a hotel, I called them to say that they were not going to see me. Then they froze in silence when I revealed my plan.



I told them that now I had seen their true colors, I was changing my plan—my life savings would no longer go toward a house for them, but toward cruises and trips for myself. Then I hung up.

They both called back, begging me to reconsider. My son pleaded that he hadn’t truly wanted me gone, but had given in to his wife’s wishes. He said he wanted me to move back in, but I wasn’t buying it.

I’m heartbroken by what happened, but at least I’ve learned an important lesson: it’s time to put myself first.



Yours,

Bertha

