The Salt and Pepper Test You Didn’t Know Could Cost You Your Dream Job
While most candidates focus on their resume or interview skills, they might be unaware of subtle psychological tactics used by employers to judge their character and suitability. In this article, we’ll uncover what the Salt and Pepper Test is and how to make sure it doesn’t cost you the position you’ve worked so hard for.
The concept is pretty simple. The interviewer invites you to have dinner out. And then pay close attention to what you do with your food once it’s served.
Do you try the food first? Do you salt it? Do you pepper it? Or maybe you just call the waiter over and demand to replace your food because it’s tasteless.
What the salt and pepper test really assesses.
The Salt and Pepper test is used to assess if a candidate has an analytical mind and doesn’t fall into assumptions.
- Patience and thoughtfulness: The person who tastes before adjusting is someone who may take the time to evaluate a situation before rushing to make a change.
- Judgment and awareness: The ability to assess what’s before you and recognize when something is already working well without additional intervention is an essential leadership skill.
According to some hiring managers, if a candidate fails the Pepper and Salt test, they won’t be hired, regardless of how well the interview went!