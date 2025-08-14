When Being a Parent at Work Becomes a Problem

I made them hear Liz’s words and told them that I cannot continue working with such a person.

I went back to my desk, and Liz started to make her usual comments about my big family. Then she froze when I revealed the recording to her and said that HR wanted to see her.

Once she came back, she started begging me when she found out that I had reported her and that she was going to be laid off. She said that she’s the one taking care of her sick parents and that she needs her work more than anything.

Now I feel bad that a coworker is going to be fired because of me. Do you think I went too far, or did I stand up for myself?



Yours,

Amanda