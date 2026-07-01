DID ANYONE CHECK THE OUTLETS FOR CROSS-WIRING? THAT COULD ACTUALLY BE DANGEROUS. FUNNY, BUT STILL...
17 True Renovation Stories That Remind Us Laughter and Family Can Survive Anything
Renovation has a way of testing family bonds like nothing else — it costs money, frays nerves, and somehow turns even the calmest household into a comedy show. But tucked inside every chaotic home project are moments of real kindness, unexpected laughter, and the quiet strength that holds families together when everything around them is literally falling apart. These 17 true stories capture exactly that: the human connection that survives crooked wallpaper, noisy neighbors, and well-meaning mothers-in-law with questionable taste in curtains. You’ll probably recognize yourself — or someone you love — in every single one.
- We went to the country house with my husband: the cherries were just ripe. We came back with full buckets, and our jaws dropped.
My mother-in-law is in the kitchen finishing up the wallpaper with these ugly little roses all over it. I kept quiet, looked at my husband, who was just smiling. Well, okay, I let it go, since my husband seemed happy, I decided not to argue.
The next day, I went to work, my husband too, and my mother-in-law dragged in some dusty old carpet and curtains in a hideous swamp color. That’s when I really got upset. Finally, my husband shyly spoke up, “Mom, I think we can handle what to hang and what to lay ourselves.” She got offended, took the carpet and curtains, and left.
A week later, she came back with a pie and brought some money. She said, “Don’t be upset, kids, I meant well. Buy whatever curtains you want. I was going to give you the money for your wedding anniversary anyway.”
- My father once accidentally made a hole in the bathroom wall under the sink. The hole was quite big. He stuck his head in to assess the damage. And his head ended up right under the young neighbor’s short robe.
Just then, the neighbor’s husband, hearing the noise, looks into their bathroom and sees this scene. He asks, “And how’s the view?” Dad almost choked: “Wonderful view.” They both had a laugh and then fixed the wall together.
- The neighbors from upstairs sold their apartment. The new owners decided to do not just a major renovation but to tear everything down to the foundation and build anew.
They brought in a crew to work in the apartment but did not supervise the process, as they lived in another city. The workers either didn’t think it through or decided to cut costs, but they didn’t bother with soundproofing the floor and simply laid the finish flooring directly on the base.
The effect was hellish, especially in the kitchen. I could hear their conversations in a normal speaking voice. If they dropped something on the floor, our whole family would jump, even both cats, one of which was almost deaf.
The neighbor upstairs eventually came down to me and asked his wife upstairs to move a chair so he could listen and assess the noise level. He listened, turned pale, and called in specialists who said they had to tear up the entire floor and do it properly.
He understood the scale of the problem and quickly sold the apartment. Well, he did apologize profusely to us and explained that he had specifically chosen a quiet elderly lady from all the interested buyers.
Indeed, it got somewhat better with the elderly lady, but the noise was still significant. What happened next, I don’t know: we rented that place and moved out after some time.
The repairmen working at my place locked themselves away because the dog is sabotaging their work and persistently demanding to be petted. Now, this furry loaf has settled by the door and is standing guard until one of them comes out.
- Once, at the dawn of our married life, my wife and I were choosing wallpaper for the kitchen. I picked some plain blue one, and she chose the wallpaper with huge ridiculous flowers.
I told her that we couldn’t live with such a choice. We argued. But, we naturally bought the one with huge ridiculous flowers. As I was putting them up, I was thinking, “What a pushover I am!”
Then, literally 4 days later, I’m sitting in the kitchen, and it’s as if these ridiculous flowers have always been here. And they aren’t that ridiculous after all... In short, I realized that fighting over interior design decisions is foolish.
- I have always considered myself a smart and rational person who makes well-balanced decisions. But then I was doing renovations, and in a burst of designer excitement, I thought, “Why not put glossy black tiles on the floor all over the apartment...” And I did.
Now the robot vacuum cleans and washes it twice a day, and it’s still dirty. You can see every speck of dust, the prints of slipper soles, not to mention bare feet. But hey, it looks beautiful in photos, yeah.
- Once, my dad was installing a washing machine for my aunt and accidentally did something wrong. One time the washing machine just stopped mid-cycle. Everyone was surprised and ready to take it in for repair.
Then, they turned on the light in the bathroom, and it started working again. Over time, they got used to the fact that it only worked when the bathroom light was on.
The client used paper to walk into the room along the floor with glue while we were at lunch.
- I had a boyfriend, handy, smart, but he believed that if he volunteered to help me, I had to completely prepare everything — meaning, I had to bring all the necessary tools, lay out the cloths, and prep the base myself.
Once, we were hanging a shelf. I had to bring that shelf to the spot where it was going to hang and assemble it if needed. During the sacred ritual of attaching the shelf, I had to stand nearby, pass things on time, stand correctly, and hold the light. After the work was done, I had to clean everything up.
With his constant grumbling that I didn’t hand things over right, didn’t bring everything, or didn’t hold the light properly, I thought and decided to do it myself without asking him, and eventually, I ended the relationship with him too.
And now I have nothing to worry about: I’m always holding the light right, the tools are always suitable, and the drill is just right. And if I mess up, well, I just scold and forgive myself.
- When I was renovating, I yelled and screamed that I absolutely needed a bathtub, even though everyone was trying to convince me to install a shower instead, saying it would create more space and be cheaper. Do you know how many times I’ve taken a bath in 3.5 years? Once.
Repairmen unplugged our freezer to charge their drill, forgot to plug it back in. 2 days later, all food is defrosted.
I HOPE LIKE HELL, YOU MADE THEM PAY FOR IT ALL, PLUS THE TIME IT TAKES TO RESHOP, AND REPLACE EVERYTHING.
- I decided that before moving into the apartment, I would paint the walls in the kitchen. There was some kind of non-woven wallpaper, but on a paper base. Cheap. Everyone said it would fall off, but I’m the daring type.
I started painting. The wallpaper began to come off because of the moisture, but without worrying at all, I started to push paint under them and roll with a roller. The wallpaper stayed put, everything was super.
And then I wanted to apply new wallpaper over the painted one. I mixed in extra paste to make sure it would hold. Everyone said it would fall off...
In the end, when we were renovating a few years later and were removing all of this... well, a steamer wouldn’t have helped. We took it off using spatulas, knives, and some choice words.
- We wanted stretch ceilings. The professionals arrived. Measured everything. Rescheduled the installation date 3 times.
We work on a schedule, so picking a day is difficult. Finally, we agreed. They promised to come in the morning. Changed the time 4 times.
In the end, we decided against stretch ceilings.
- The kitchen came with washable wallpaper from the previous owner — this awful brown color, really not my thing at all. I kept looking at it, sighing about how it needed to be replaced with something more modern and beautiful. But I really didn’t want to start all that mess...
My cat Smoke came to the rescue. Once, when I was away, he diligently tore down the kitchen wallpaper. Whether I liked it or not, I had to start renovating.
I replaced all the wiring in the house, replaced the wallpaper on the kitchen walls and the linoleum on the floor with the tile. Then I renovated the bathroom, replaced all the plumbing, then moved on to the living areas, the hallway...
Thank you, Smoke, for being the push that started the ball rolling.
Our cat decided that the wallpaper design was no good and needed to be replaced.
- Our home renovation was anything but boring. Here are 2 examples.
First. My husband was about to cut a hole in the tile. I told him, “You should soak the tile in water first.” He replied, “I’ll figure it out myself, stay out of it!” In the end, he broke 5 tiles. On the 6th, he went to watch a tutorial online, which told him that tiles need to be soaked in water...
Second. He was drilling a hole in a part and just put the piece on the floor. I told him, “Put a piece of wood underneath, otherwise, the drill will slip and damage the floor tile.” He shouted again, “Stop interfering, I’m a man, I’ll handle it myself!” The result — a hole in the floor.
- I’m literally the heroine of some joke. The heating wasn’t working, so I called the plumbers. They arrived the same day, went down to the basement, turned a valve on the pipe, and came back up. Bill — 80 euros.
- Once, I was fixing a drain for some lady. She was home alone, so we were chatting — a really nice woman. Then, her husband calls, and she turns pale right before my eyes.
She hangs up the phone and urgently grabs my sleeve: “He’ll be here in 15 minutes, please leave, hurry. It’s not about jealousy, it’s just that yesterday, he spent 2 hours here tinkering, claiming he fixed everything himself, and now he’s walking around like a proud peacock.”
My house’s previous owner covered the vintage hand-painted tile with home depot tile. I have tried my best to carefully remove it but I don’t think it’s salvageable.
- I asked my boyfriend to buy a lock cylinder, measured everything for him, took a photo, and sent it. But he bought one that was 2 inches longer than needed. He said, “We looked at the photo in the store and decided it was longer, and you can’t listen to a woman.”
He’s now my ex-boyfriend, and I changed the lock myself the next day.
- My mother lost the diamond from her wedding ring. She was understandably distraught about it. But they had no idea where she lost it. My dad eventually had the diamond replaced.
Fast forward several years to when my dad was renovating their bathroom, he pulls out the vanity and happens to see a glint down by the baseboard, and low and behold it is her diamond. Dad had it reset into a new ring, which he gave her for their anniversary that year.
- My husband invited his acquaintance to do some renovations in our apartment. During the daytime, we would go to work while he laid tiles, painted, installed plumbing. The renovation was taking a bit too long.
One day, I left work early. I walked into my bedroom and was taken aback: our handyman was sitting on the bed, generously rubbing my expensive lamellar face cream into his hands. When he saw me, he froze and said, “You see, my hands have become rough from grouting, so I thought it might help.”
I was angry, but I told him if he needed something, he should ask me first. And I bought him an inexpensive hand cream so that he wouldn’t use mine again.
Whether your renovation story ended with perfect tile work or a hole in the wall that accidentally became a neighborhood conversation piece, these moments remind us that the messiest projects often bring people closer together. Family, kindness, and a good sense of humor — turns out, those are the only tools you really can’t borrow from a neighbor: 20 Real Renovation Stories That Prove the House Always Has the Last Laugh
Got your own renovation story that belongs on this list? Share it in the comments.