11 Uplifting Moments That Show How Kindness and Compassion Quietly Bring Happiness to the World in 2026

My 71 Y.O. new landlord, Uncle Jo, was a cold, bitter man. He had one cruel rule: “Do NOT feed the stray puppies out back.” That night, I heard whimpering. I snuck out with food anyway. Turned the corner. And my legs gave out. Uncle Jo was crouched in the dark with duct tape and wire over the puppies. He yelled, “If you tell anyone, I’ll throw you out myself!”

But I noticed that he wasn’t hurting them. He was building them homes. Behind him were eight small wooden shelters, each one lined with fleece blankets. “Well don’t just stand there,” he said quietly. “Hold the flashlight. They’re going to wake up hungry soon.”

Turns out a stray dog had given birth to a litter of puppies in the brush behind the garden wall. They were struggling in the cold. The mother was too weak to move them safely. Uncle Jo had been out here every single night for three weeks. His rule about not feeding them had nothing to do with being cruel. He knew if tenants started coming out — leaving scraps, trying to pet the puppies — the mother would panic and move her babies into the street. So he wore the cold landlord mask and kept everyone away.