15 Moments That Prove Kindness and Love Are the Only Shelter Nobody Can Take Away

My Dad took me to a music festival in our city. It was my dad, some friends of his, and me, a little maybe 10-year-old boy.

The festival was in the biggest park of the city with a big lake in the middle. Over the span of the whole day, musicians played on different stages, and in the evening, there was a BIG firework (10 minutes of pure bliss launching in the air with epic music in the background).

My father asked me to wait with his friends while he was looking for a good spot to watch the fireworks. I, on the other hand, didn’t want to wait because I was so hyped up from the festival and all the people, so I followed him without telling him or his friends.

He walked in front of me, and I had a hard time following him through all these people because it was getting late and the fireworks were about to start, so he walked really fast. After 5 min or so, I lost sight of him, and I was lost.

I started to panic and walk around lost. It was getting dark and started to rain. And when I say rain, I mean RAIN. I had the feeling that the sky was falling on me.

I saw that all the people around me were running under a bridge to get into cover. Didn’t know what to do, so I followed them, and soon after, I was surrounded by people, crammed together, and all taller than me.

By this time, I was hysterically crying, but no one seemed to notice. After a few minutes, two wonderful women asked me if I was lost, and I tried to explain to them what had happened. They asked me what my father looked like, and all I could say was: “Well, like my father.”

Without hesitation, one of them ran out into the rain and started searching, while the other one tried to comfort me. After maybe 5 minutes, which felt like an eternity, I heard my father’s voice yelling my name. I pushed all the people aside and ran into his arms.

No one was out in the open except my dad, me, and this lady. We were soaked. Everyone under this bridge started clapping, and it must have looked like a movie. It definitely felt like one.

I never saw these women again, and even if, I don’t know what they looked like. In my memories, their faces are just black. I don’t think very often about it, but every time I do, I get a smile on my face.

I never had a chance to thank them, so wherever you two beautiful women are, I hope you have a happy and wonderful life, thank you!