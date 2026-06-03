11 Moments That Prove Compassion and Sacrifice Are the Truest Forms of Love

I offered to read books to visually impaired people at a retirement home. It sounded easy, but ended up being a pain. I had presumed I’d be reading to one person, but it was a group of six to start. The listeners had a hard time following the story, lots of interruptions, and I was hoarse from talking.

The book wasn’t chosen by me, and it just didn’t work well. By the third session, no one was interested, and no one came. I realized that I was being used as a sitter, which was fine, but not what I expected.

I was about to leave in frustration when this lady in a wheelchair stopped me. I could tell that she was completely blind and older than most residents there (turns out she was 101), but her voice was much younger than her age, and she had a clarity and purpose about her.

She asked me, “Young man, I would be delighted if you’d read this book to me”. In her hand, she had a copy of a popular book, “The Boys in the Boat,” about the 1936 Olympic rowing team. I had read the book and really loved it. She explained that she was on a long waiting list for the audiobook and was anxious for it.

How could I resist? So with an audience of one, we started right then and there. If you’ve read the book or are familiar with the story, it is a fascinating tale of these young men who came from difficult backgrounds, who overcame to become Olympic champions.

They defeated the wealthy and privileged teams who had been given an advantage by the Olympic code of “amateurism”. But, I shouldn’t digress. The lady’s name was, to me, Miss Annette, which was on her name tag, and how she introduced herself.

Reading the book to her slowed the pleasure I enjoyed when reading it myself the first time. As the book progressed, she would stop me to tell me her memories of those times when she was young. It turned out that she was born in a small Oregon town and had memories of the team’s quest for Olympic gold.

I had been scheduled to read once a week, but now I was finding a way to go see Miss Annette much more frequently. It still took about 8 weeks to finish the book, her supporting stories of the hard times reminding me of my parents’ long-lost tales.

I ended up reading Miss Annette a few more books and also showing her how to use a computer. As I age, I find that knowing people like this makes it easier to accept our inevitable path.

On one visit, she told me that she wouldn’t be there for a few days because she was going to the hospital for tests. I asked if she had someone, and she said her grandson was coming from Seattle. We talked for a few more minutes, I gave her a hug, and left.

It was only a few days later, and her grandson called me. Miss Annette had slipped into a coma from a stroke, and they were going to take her off the ventilator. I shared with him how much I had enjoyed the last few months with her.