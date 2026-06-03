I Refuse to Let My Lonely Stepmother Eat Meat, This Is My House and I’m Not Her Nanny

Hi Bright Side,

My father remarried two years ago. His wife, Ruth, is 61, lives alone most of the week since my father travels for work, and recently moved into what was always our family home — the house I grew up in.

I visit every Sunday with my husband and two kids. I cook. I always have. It’s how I stay connected to this place.

Last month, Ruth told me she had gone vegan and asked if I could stop cooking meat during my visits. I said no. I told her clearly: “I’ve been cooking in this kitchen since I was 12. I’m not changing my family’s meals for a lifestyle choice you made last month.”

She went still (or numb, whatever). Then she said I was being unwelcoming. I said: “With respect, Ruth, this was my home before it was yours.”

She told my father. He called me and said I was being cruel to a lonely woman who was only trying to feel comfortable. I told him, “She knew what she was marrying into. I’m not her caretaker.”

My father said that if I can’t respect Ruth, my Sunday visits aren’t welcome anymore. I haven’t been back in 3 weeks. My kids are asking why we stopped going to grandpa’s house.

Did I go too far?

— Emma