10 Stories That Remind Us Compassion Can Fill the Void Loneliness Leaves Behind

ISN'T IT ODD, THAT THE LEAST CULPABLE PERSON, (IN THIS CASE THE BABY), ARE THE ONES WHO PAY THE HIGHEST PRICE? I AM SORRY YOUR PARENTS ARE TOO BLIND TO SEE THAT. GLAD YOU ARE THERE FOR YOUR SISTER.
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ISN'T IT ODD, THAT THE LEAST CULPABLE PERSON, (IN THIS CASE THE BABY), ARE THE ONES WHO PAY THE HIGHEST PRICE? I AM SORRY YOUR PARENTS ARE TOO BLIND TO SEE THAT. GLAD YOU ARE THERE FOR YOUR SISTER.
Should they have just told the truth from the start, or not?
Real moments like these prove that compassion often hides in plain sight, and you can find more of them in 10 Small Acts of Kindness and Empathy That Quietly Lit Someone Up From the Inside.