12 Sibling Moments That Prove Compassion and Kindness Stay at the Heart of Every Lasting Bond

My grandma passed away earlier this year, and my sister came across several states to visit. She wasn’t on good terms with our grandma, but I was, so she came down knowing I would be upset.

I asked my dad about a necklace my grandma owned. I have a nice memory of my grandma putting the necklace on me and telling me I looked beautiful in it.

My dad told me it was too expensive and it was going to be sold.

My sister stuck up for me, offered to buy it without telling me, and gave me the necklace.

My sister bought my first prom dress and styled my hair. She picked me up from school, bought me lunch, drove me to the mall, and the library.

She was 4 years older and let me hang out with her and her friends. She learned some of my favorite songs so we could sing them together.

I had my 18th birthday party in her run-down college house.

Our mom was often emotionally unavailable. Our dad was at work all the time and did not put much effort into relationships with his family.

My sister was there for me the whole time. I consider her a mother figure. I can’t imagine what my life would have been like without my sister.