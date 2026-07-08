10 Moments That Show Compassion and Humor Are Still at the Heart of Human Connection in 2026

A co-worker and I were on a conference call. Basically, the entire multinational IT team discussing some project with some corporate bigwigs.

So we’re told what we need to do, and one of the guys (I’ll call him Bjorn) goes off on one, complaining about the workload. He goes on for a solid 20 minutes complaining and just talking in circles... But the thing was, this project wasn’t optional. We had to do it no matter what. Everyone was in the same boat, and he actually had one of the lightest workloads, having the fewest users to support.

After his tirade is over, I mute the phone, turn to my co-worker and say:

“You see how much easier it is to just agree to something instead of wasting everyone’s time complaining? It’s not like we’ve got a choice. Just get on with it. Is it just me or is every conference call like 10 minutes of useful info, followed by 45 minutes of Bjorn complaining?”

Then my co-worker chimes in:

“Yeah, all he does is whine...’I’m Bjorn, I’ve got to do some work for once. It’s less than everyone else, but I’m going to whine about it for hours’. Every time.”

“Guy’s a clown. I’ve seen how many tickets he does a week. What he calls a busy week, I call an average Monday morning... but it’s the way he’ll keep whining about something that we can’t change. Doesn’t matter that it affects everyone, doesn’t matter that we’ve no choice but to get on with it, he just talks in circles.”

“Yeah, and why moan about it? It’s not like the company’s going to say ’Okay, we’ll cancel a multi-million pound project because Bjorn wants to spin in his chair all day.”

Then... We notice the call has gone completely silent.

I look at the phone and see the mute button isn’t lit up.

I nearly have a heart attack and, for some reason, mute the phone like it will erase the last minute of conversation. There’s an eternity of quiet, then we hear:

“Ummm... did you say something?”

Me and my co-worker just stare at each other in horror. The company CEO is on the call, and so is the main head of IT.

At that moment, the IT Head, whose office is just down the hall, boots the door open, barges into the room, mouthing, “YOU’RE NOT ON MUTE! YOU’RE NOT ON MUTE!!!”

We just stare back in horror and say, “We know!”

Then the call goes, “Errr....okay, let’s carry on.”

At that point, we see that the IT Head is actually trying not to laugh, and we figure we can’t be in that deep trouble... then the call goes on as if nothing happened. Bjorn, uncharacteristically, stayed silent.

We didn’t get in trouble for it.

No one complained, and our Boss wasn’t annoyed at us because we were basically saying, “This is our job, we have to do it, so there’s no point complaining,” and Bjorn never complained (probably because he knew we were right).