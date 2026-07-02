15 Times Ordinary People Chose Compassion When It Would Have Been Easy Not To

14 Moments That Show Why Compassion and Kindness Matter More Than Ever
People
04/30/2026
Empathy doesn’t always look the way we expect. Among ordinary people — on train platforms, in break rooms, at pharmacy counters — compassion surfaces in moments so quiet they’re easy to miss. These are those moments.
These are ordinary people — no capes, no headlines. But their quiet compassion created moments that the people on the receiving end will carry for the rest of their lives. Empathy passed forward tends to do that.
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