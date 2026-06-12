12 Moments That Show Real Kindness Outlasts Every Storm

I complimented a woman’s handmade change purse. I honestly thought it was so nice looking. Quilted and in a pyramid shape.

Then my life fell apart. My landlord decided to sell and wanted us out ASAP. Over Christmas. In an area with high rent and low vacancy. I had just found out I didn’t get the higher-paying job I had applied for. And I’m dealing with a grieving bf who lost his grandfather, and it was coming up on his first Christmas without him. I’m a wreck.

I got paged up to the cash right after my shift ended. I thought I had forgotten to sign out or something, but no, it’s the lady I had complimented a month or more earlier. She made me my own change purse, in what happened to be one of my favourite colours.

I guess she had been coming in every few days for a while, but just missed me every time, and my best friend had finally told her my schedule for the week. Bestie knew what was going on, and she thought I’d really like it. The woman said she couldn’t stop thinking about me, and that she wanted me to have one.

I’ve never hugged a stranger before, but I did, and I had tears in my eyes when I said thank you. She still comes in every so often, and I thank her every time. She made my Christmas with a change purse. And I love it. She saved my heart that day, and I wish I had the guts to tell her that, but I think the universe moved her to do it. I’ll treasure it forever.