12 Stories That Prove Life Can Go Completely Wrong and Still Lead You Back to Happiness

I was engaged to a girl I’d been with for 2 years. We hadn’t told her parents because they didn’t approve of me. One morning, I woke up to a text from her saying her parents are making her dump me, and I never heard from her again. My friends were all so worried about me, and my mum checked on me every 15 mins. Out of sheer depression and boredom, I applied for a uni out of the country just to get away from home because everything reminded me of her. I never really thought I’d get in. I purposefully applied for a really good school that I thought would never take me. A few weeks later, they phoned me and offered me an interview. I couldn’t believe it. I had to spend every last penny I had to afford the tickets because most of my money went on an engagement ring that I never got back. It was hard to get an interview, so I took my chance. Not only did I get in, but they just about bit my arm off to get me there, couldn’t have been more helpful and loved me. So now here I am over a year later. I’m studying prop design in London and have a new girlfriend who I love to bits. I’ve never been happier, and for the first time, I feel like my life’s on a great track that will work for me. I used to live my life for my ex. Now I live for me, and my girlfriend is the most supportive, wonderful person I’ve ever met. I’m very happy.