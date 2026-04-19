14 Heartfelt Moments When a Child’s Pure Kindness Reminded Us What Truly Matters
My 6-year-old kept running off at my mom’s funeral. I was too broken to stop her. My uncle said, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Shameful mother, shameful child!” After the burial, a groundskeeper led me behind the chapel.
I stopped dead when I saw my daughter kneeling in the dirt next to a grave that had no flowers. It wasn’t my mother’s. It was a stranger’s. She’d found it during the service. It was a grave with no name, no flowers, nothing.
She’d been picking wildflowers from the edge of the cemetery and laying them on every grave that looked forgotten. There were seven of them. She looked up at me with dirt on her dress and said, “They didn’t have anyone, Mommy.”
My daughter suddenly started asking for things she normally would never dream of eating. Her lunches became bigger and bigger, with double of everything.
I asked her why she, out of the blue, wanted big lunches and stuff she normally didn’t like. She told me that a boy from her class never got a decent lunch at school. He often had a small plastic bag with odd foods, e.g., crackers without anything, an apple, or some tuna. And he was so hungry that she had shared her lunches with him, because she felt sorry for him.
We just continued with the big lunches until she switched schools.
My daughter was 3 or 4. We had driven around our local Walmart to get to the next road to go to my pharmacy. At the corner of the Walmart parking lot stood a couple with a cardboard sign asking for gas money.
From the backseat, my kid asked me, “What does that sign say?” To which I replied that the people needed money for gas. She retorted, “Are you going to give them some money?” I explained that I was in the wrong lane to turn in and didn’t have any cash. BUT, I would get a $20 from the cashier at the pharmacy since I was going in anyway.
In the span of 5 minutes, I must have completely forgotten about my promise to the kid. I did not get any cash from the checkout. As I start down the lane in the parking lot, I spot something oddly familiar blowing across the parking lot. I threw the truck in park and hopped out really fast.
As I get back in, I hear from the back seat, “Dad, what did you do?” I replied that I had just found a $20 bill blowing across the parking lot. I’m looking at this thing thinking that it must be my lucky day... The most I’d ever found in my life was $10.
Then she hits me with a ton of bricks. “Are you going to take that and give it to the guy?” I stop dead in my tracks and look up... “I had totally forgotten about doing that, yes, we will go right back!”
I drive up and get out, walk up to the guy and hand him the money, and tell them to have a very nice day and walk off. He calls out, “Thank you so much, bless you!” I replied that it was no problem and jumped back in the truck. They followed me out of the lot and turned into the nearest gas station.
It’s always struck me as a narrative of how busy my mind is and how my little buddy always has the right words or actions to bring me back to earth. She is truly a blessing to me!!!
We were in the process of adopting our current dog, and a day before he came home, my six-year-old daughter picked up a photo of our old dog, who passed away earlier this year, and said, “Don’t worry, Ford. We’re getting a new puppy, but we still love you. I still love you, and I miss you every day, and I hope you can tell the new dog how nice we are.” That was a tough morning.
So sorry for the loss of your fur baby. And thumbs up to your nice and very empathetic kid
My SO has an 11-year-old nephew. So sweet and so funny. My SO’s dad was holding the nephew when he was still an infant. My SO’s dad was really sick at the time, and he was crying because he feared he wouldn’t see his grandchild grow up.
THE BABY LITERALLY REACHED A HAND UP TO WIPE THE TEARS OFF HIS FACE. A LITERAL INFANT KNEW HOW TO WIPE A TEAR OF SOMEONE CRYING.
We were at a restaurant. Our waiter messed up the order twice. My husband was visibly annoyed and said, “Get us someone who can actually do this job.”
My 9-year-old son looked at the waiter and said, “It’s okay, sir. You know, my dad gets confused at work sometimes, too.” My husband’s face went from irritation to embarrassment to something softer in about two seconds.
The waiter laughed. My husband paused, then laughed too. He said, “He’s right. I do. Sorry about that.” Left a bigger tip than usual.
In the car, my son said, “Dad, he looked sad. I didn’t want him to feel bad.” My husband was quiet for a moment and said, “You were right, buddy.”
My 12-year-old son asked me if we could get a present for his friend Connor at school. I asked if Connor was having a party or something. He said no, but he wanted to buy Connor a hoodie because Connor didn’t have any warm clothes (we are coming up to winter). He said he wanted to do it for Connor’s birthday so that he would have something warm for winter, but have it not be weird for Connor because it’s his birthday.
My son is almost 16, and he is one of the kindest people I’ve ever encountered. He texted me right after he got on the bus and asked if I could pick up a Hershey’s bar on my way home from work. I asked if he needed it for something, and he said the bus driver told him it was her birthday today, and he asked her what kind of candy she likes.
He notices people and cares for people. He starts the coffee pot for me every morning because he gets downstairs 15 minutes before I do. He learned some basic Spanish phrases to be able to talk with a new kid at school who was not fluent in English yet.
I just love watching the way he moves through the world, trying his best to uplift and encourage people. He’s going to be a great man.
I teach A Level History and I like to do silly things to help them remember dates. “Britain applied to join the European Economic Community in 1961. An easy way to remember that is it’s the same year my mum was born.”
Which is ridiculous because why would that help them? But it worked! If they’re struggling to remember, I just say, “And when was Hilary born?” Eventually, they asked what day my mum was born on (18th December).
Before Christmas, they gave me a birthday card for her that they all signed. My mum has terminal bone cancer (not something the students knew about). She kept that card by her hospital bed all through Christmas and insisted I buy them some chocolate.
When I was 10, I was the slowest swimmer ever, and one of my friends had a pool party, and there was this kid named Paul. We had a swim race, and I came in next to last place because Paul came in last.
I asked him what happened because he’d done really well on the other races, and he said he didn’t want me to come in last place, so he did it instead. I felt special. Paul did that for me, just because he wanted me to feel better.
I’m 23, and I still think about it. I wonder where he is now. Paul, if you’re reading this, I still love you and I always will. Sincerely, Sarah from the pool party.
This sounds lovely but I believe it’s better to teach your kids that it’s ok to fail, not that they need to make themselves smaller to make others feel better
My youngest had a hard time in wrestling, and every practice would end in tears, but he stuck with it and finished every practice and placed in tournaments.
This past year, a young kid was crying at the end of practice, and my son caught up to him, told him it would be okay, and “We have to just finish.” He finished this kid’s laps with him and pep-talked the whole time. He had been that kid a few years ago, and I saw a compassionate leader in him that day.
I was having a rough day, and I dropped lunch on the floor. I felt frustrated, and I sat down and tried not to cry. The three-year-old came up to me and asked me, “Did you feel sad because you dropped the food? It’s ok, accidents can happen,” and he gave me a big hug.
Forever ago, when I was pregnant with my youngest (so a little more than 17 years ago), I was super-sick all the way through the pregnancy. My husband was away for work, so I was doing the sick-pregnant and mom-of-a-2 1/2-year-old thing by myself.
Late one night, I was in the bathroom, being sick, when I felt these little hands on the back of my neck. He was trying to hold my hair back and pat me on the back while he said, “It’s otay mama... you’ll be otay... aaaalllllll out mama...”
When I married my husband, his mother made it clear she didn’t want “baggage,” referring to my 5-year-old daughter, Mia. On Mia’s b-day, she gave her socks. Then she handed the other grandkids cash and toys so they “don’t feel excluded.”
Mia looked at her gift, then at her grandma. Then she neatly folded the socks, handed them back, and whispered, “Grandma. Keep these. You’ll need them more when your heart gets even colder. Mommy says people are mean when they are unhappy, so you must be freezing. These will help.”
The son who started the coffee pot every morning shows that love is a series of small habits. What is the “coffee pot” equivalent in your life—a small, quiet act that says “I see you” every day?
Beyond these quiet, kind lessons, see how one boy’s love became a lifeline. Discover the heroic story of Austin, who swam for 4 hours to save his family, showing the true depth of the human spirit: "Is This a Dream?"—The Boy Who Swam 4 Hours Alone in the Ocean and Woke Up a Hero
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I seriously think kids are super wise and have it beaten out of them. And not by life but by mostly neutral-to-well-meaning older people who think life is very hard and that they need to toughen kids up for their own good