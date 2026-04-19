14 Heartfelt Moments When a Child’s Pure Kindness Reminded Us What Truly Matters

My daughter was 3 or 4. We had driven around our local Walmart to get to the next road to go to my pharmacy. At the corner of the Walmart parking lot stood a couple with a cardboard sign asking for gas money.

From the backseat, my kid asked me, “What does that sign say?” To which I replied that the people needed money for gas. She retorted, “Are you going to give them some money?” I explained that I was in the wrong lane to turn in and didn’t have any cash. BUT, I would get a $20 from the cashier at the pharmacy since I was going in anyway.

In the span of 5 minutes, I must have completely forgotten about my promise to the kid. I did not get any cash from the checkout. As I start down the lane in the parking lot, I spot something oddly familiar blowing across the parking lot. I threw the truck in park and hopped out really fast.

As I get back in, I hear from the back seat, “Dad, what did you do?” I replied that I had just found a $20 bill blowing across the parking lot. I’m looking at this thing thinking that it must be my lucky day... The most I’d ever found in my life was $10.

Then she hits me with a ton of bricks. “Are you going to take that and give it to the guy?” I stop dead in my tracks and look up... “I had totally forgotten about doing that, yes, we will go right back!”

I drive up and get out, walk up to the guy and hand him the money, and tell them to have a very nice day and walk off. He calls out, “Thank you so much, bless you!” I replied that it was no problem and jumped back in the truck. They followed me out of the lot and turned into the nearest gas station.

It’s always struck me as a narrative of how busy my mind is and how my little buddy always has the right words or actions to bring me back to earth. She is truly a blessing to me!!!