I Excluded My Stepdaughter From Our Cruise Trip, My Son Matters More to Me

Not long after boarding the ship, security approached us and asked us how many kids we had. It was a safety precaution to keep everyone safe on board. I said one, because only my son was with us and my husband’s face dropped. He quietly asked me to come back to our room. The second the door closed, I realized something had changed. He wasn’t yelling. He wasn’t emotional. His voice stayed completely calm the entire time. That somehow made it even worse. He told me he would not enjoy a single moment of the trip. Then he explained that he stayed quiet earlier because he refused to let the children watch us fight. He said our son deserved at least one peaceful day before everything became complicated. Then he dropped the sentence that completely stunned me.