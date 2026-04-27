That's more than just fear that's a phobia and extremely difficult to overcome! Kudos to both of you! ❤️ He must have really been driven by the need and want to overcome that phobia on behalf of his grandson because it takes something very strong inside ourselves to create that will to overcome! And life is about overcoming. Overcoming challenges, fears, obstacles and phobias is one of the most difficult because it is so deeply ingrained in our psyche and there's not always an apparent reason or at least one we can remember but it's usually based on trauma and that's why phobias, even if they are perceived trauma's, they are so incredibly difficult to overcome, if ever accomplished. Hold onto that picture because that's a real accomplishment for both of you because even therapists don't always have that kind of success.
10 Moments That Prove Kindness Is Not Easy but Always Worth It
Kindness is not always the easy choice. It costs something: time, comfort, money, professional risk, or just the willingness to step into someone else’s situation when it would be simpler to walk past. What makes it worth studying is what happens after. The ripple of one human decision, made quietly and without guarantee, can move through a person’s life in ways neither party ever fully sees.
- One man in his fifties was coming to my adult swim class every week. He was terrified of water but came anyway, barely made it past waist depth, never said why. I never pushed.
After about six weeks he told me on his own. His grandson had invited him to a pool party and he didn’t want the boy to see him afraid. Didn’t want to be that grandfather.
I started coming in thirty minutes before class every week so we could work alone, just the two of us in the shallow end, no audience, no pressure. I never put it on the schedule or mentioned it to anyone. Some people learn better when nobody’s watching.
The day he floated on his back for the first time he laughed at the ceiling. Not a happy sound exactly. More like something releasing. He went to the party.
He sent me a photo after, him and his grandson chest deep in the water, both of them grinning. The caption said, “He has no idea.” That photo is my lock screen. Has been since the day I got it.
- 2am, father comes in with his daughter, no insurance, apologizing before he’d even finished telling me what was wrong. Like he needed to pre-justify his presence before I’d agreed to help. I told him to stop and just tell me about his daughter.
We sorted out the insurance situation on the backend, he never had to deal with it. After she was stable and he’d had time to sit down and breathe properly, he looked at me and said, “Thank you for not making me feel like the problem first.”
I’ve worked nights for nine years. I’ve had a lot of good moments in this job. That sentence is the one that changed how I do it. It’s on a Post-it on my locker. Been there two years.
That's how medical care should be handled! Thank you for being so humane and understanding and thinking of the patient and family first!
- Tuesday evenings, community center, I teach adults to read. Most of them don’t tell anyone in their lives they’re coming.
One student was 67, retired mechanic, had hidden it from everyone including his wife and kids for his entire adult life. He’d built workarounds so intricate that nobody had ever caught it. The day he read a full page out loud without stopping, he sat quietly for a moment and then said he needed to call his son. I went outside and gave him the room.
He came back the following Tuesday. He’s been coming every Tuesday since. He told me eventually that he’d told his son on that call, the whole thing, all of it. His son had driven four hours to see him the following weekend.
I didn’t ask what happened when he got there. Some stories you don’t need the details of to understand completely.
- I’m a librarian at a public library in a small town. Not a lot happens here. A teenage girl started coming in every day after school, same chair, same corner, staying until we closed. Never checked anything out, never asked for help, just sat there.
After about two weeks I brought her a hot chocolate from the machine in the staff room without making a thing of it. Just put it down next to her and walked away. She started talking to me a little after that, not much, just small things.
Eventually I found out she was staying because her home situation made it hard to do homework there. I quietly designated that corner chair as a study space, got her a library card, and started leaving relevant books near her spot without drawing attention to it. History books when she mentioned a test, that kind of thing.
She graduated last spring. Came back to the library on the day the results came out and found me in the stacks. Got into her first choice university on a full scholarship. She said, “You’re the reason I had somewhere quiet enough to think.”
I’ve worked here for sixteen years. That’s the whole job right there.
- The dog wasn’t going to make it and the owner couldn’t cover the treatment. He sat in our waiting room for two hours after I told him, just sitting there with the dog on his lap, not ready to hand her over, not ready to leave.
My staff covered the cost between us without discussing it much, we just did it, and I went back out and told him we’d like to try the treatment. He looked at me like I’d said something impossible. The dog made it. Full recovery, three weeks.
He sends a Christmas card every year with a photo inside. The dog is in every one, getting fatter and more grey around the muzzle each year. We have four cards on the wall now. The whole staff can tell you that dog’s name without looking.
- I’m a pharmacist. A woman came in every month for her husband’s medication and always paid in exact change, counted out slowly.
One day she was a few dollars short and embarrassed about it. I covered it and told her the system had applied a discount. She thanked me and left.
Months later she came back with her daughter and asked for me specifically. Her husband had passed. She wanted me to know the medication had given them eight extra months together. I had to go to the back for a while after that.
- A man came into lost and found shaking, laptop left on the plane, five years of PhD research, no backup. We found it in the system, retrieved it, handed it over. Standard procedure, technically, except that it took three hours of calls and one colleague staying past her shift to track down which cargo hold it had been transferred to.
When I handed it over he stood there for a moment just holding it. Asked for my name and my supervisor’s name because he wanted to write to someone.
A month later a letter arrived from his university. It said that the research on that laptop was part of a clinical study on early detection of a specific childhood disease, and that because we found it, the trial would continue on schedule, then a paragraph followed with thanking me.
My supervisor framed it. Break room wall, three years. I walk past it every shift. I think about what’s on that laptop sometimes. What’s actually on it.
- Under-tens soccer, losing team down by three, and their goalkeeper had been crying quietly the whole second half over something that had nothing to do with the game. One kid on the winning team kicked the ball out on purpose to give possession back.
No announcement, no looking around to see if anyone noticed. Just did it. I stopped the match and told both teams exactly what he’d done and why I was stopping. The losing team started clapping. Then the winning team.
I’ve refereed for eleven years and I’ve never stopped a match for something like that before. I gave him nothing. No card, no formal acknowledgment. Some moments don’t need a structure around them.
- My best student had body odor so strong it made my eyes water. Smart, hardworking, but always alone. Kids had stopped being subtle about it and she just absorbed it, kept her head down, kept getting the best grades in the room.
One day I kept her back after class, put antibacterial soap and deodorant on the desk, and said, “It’s our secret.” She took them without looking up, face completely red, and walked out. I didn’t know if I’d done the right thing.
Days later the principal called me in. My knees gave out when I saw her mother sitting in that office. I thought I was done.
Instead she stood up, took my hands, and told me her daughter had come home and shown her the bag. The mother had noticed something was off with her daughter’s health for a while but hadn’t connected the dots. My little nudge pushed her to finally take her to a doctor.
Turned out it was a hormonal imbalance, something an endocrinologist sorted out quickly once they caught it. The mother said they would never have gone if I hadn’t said something. Her daughter sat with other kids at lunch the following week. First time all year.
- I had a stroke at 39. Healthy, no warning, just gone in a second.
When I came out of the worst of it, my husband sat across from me in that hospital room and said, “I’m not your caregiver, that’s not what I signed up for.” Then he left. Not just the room. He filed for divorce three weeks later while I was still in rehab learning to form sentences.
My speech therapist was a quiet woman in her late thirties who I don’t think ever left that building at a normal hour. She stayed with me after her shift every single day for a month. Drills, exercises, the same words over and over until they came back one by one.
The day I finally put a full sentence together without stopping she cried before I did. When I pulled myself together enough to thank her she got quiet and said, “I’m sorry. I did this because my mother had a stroke when I was twelve and nobody stayed for her. I told myself if I ever had a patient like that I would stay.”
I didn’t know what to do with that so I just held her hand for a while. I can speak in full sentences now. I’m divorced and I’m fine and I think about her every single day.
Nobody wakes up planning to change someone’s life that day. They just make one small call, one quiet act of compassion, and move on. The person on the other end carries it forever. That gap between how little kindness costs and how much humanity it restores is the most hopeful thing there is.