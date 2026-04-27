10 Moments That Prove Kindness Is Not Easy but Always Worth It

That's more than just fear that's a phobia and extremely difficult to overcome! Kudos to both of you! ❤️ He must have really been driven by the need and want to overcome that phobia on behalf of his grandson because it takes something very strong inside ourselves to create that will to overcome! And life is about overcoming. Overcoming challenges, fears, obstacles and phobias is one of the most difficult because it is so deeply ingrained in our psyche and there's not always an apparent reason or at least one we can remember but it's usually based on trauma and that's why phobias, even if they are perceived trauma's, they are so incredibly difficult to overcome, if ever accomplished. Hold onto that picture because that's a real accomplishment for both of you because even therapists don't always have that kind of success.