14 Moments That Prove Hope and Kindness Is the Only Path to Healing Hearts

My husband Mark was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. He was unemployed. I worked night shifts for eighteen months to cover every bill, every treatment, every co-pay. When he recovered, he left me for a woman he’d met during his last round of appointments. I just got smaller and quieter and went back to work.

Today I walked into a café and saw the doctor who had treated him. I went over to say thank you. He looked at me with an expression I couldn’t read and said, “I never cured your husband.” Then he smiled quietly and said, “You did. I just showed up. You made it possible for me to do my job. ”

I didn’t know what to say. He asked if I wanted to sit down. I did. I told him everything — the night shifts, the bills, the woman, all of it. He listened without interrupting once.

He said he had wondered about me. That nurses would mention the wife who never missed a payment and never asked for anything. We sat in that café for three hours. He paid for the coffee. He asked if he could call me sometime.