I Refuse to Help My Stepson—It’s Time He Learns My Kindness Had a Price

I showed my husband the message and his response floored me. He said I should “be the bigger person” and that contributing would be a good way to finally build a bridge with his son. A bridge. It’s as if I haven’t been trying to build that bridge for years, while his son walked right past it every single time. I felt completely alone in that moment. It became very clear to me that my husband either doesn’t see what I’ve been going through or simply doesn’t want to. Either way, I was done waiting for him to get it.

I replied to the fiancée politely and told her I wouldn’t be able to contribute. No insults, no long speech, just a simple no. And then I sat my husband down and told him that things need to change in this marriage or I don’t see how we move forward. I have two daughters watching how I handle this. I refuse to teach them that it’s okay to be treated as an afterthought and still show up with a smile and a check. I’m done being used.