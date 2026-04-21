12 Family Secrets That Changed Everything Overnight

My mother never let me sleep at my grandparents’ house. I could be babysat by them, they could come to our house, but no sleepovers. My uncle lived with them. He was warm, funny, and the favorite. I adored him. She always showed up at sunset and said, “We sleep better in our own beds.”

Found out in my thirties. Not even from her, from my aunt, at a Christmas dinner. My uncle had sleepwalked his whole life. Bad enough that my grandparents had a specific routine around it. They knew the signs, the hours, and how to guide him back to bed without waking him. What they couldn’t always control was where he went. When my mother was twelve, he walked into her room in the middle of the night, sat on her bed, and started stroking her hair. Eyes open, completely asleep, whispering to someone she wasn’t. She lay there frozen until my grandmother appeared and quietly led him away. He never knew. He still doesn’t. She never told me because she didn’t want me to be afraid of him.