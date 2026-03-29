10 Moments That Prove Kindness and Empathy Are More Powerful Than We Think

Excuse me, but DID YOU NOT PAY ANY ATTENTION TO YOUR OWN SON? First of all, WHY did your husband LET his MOTHER treat his child that way? HOW did you NOT NOTICE A 6 YEAR OLD GOING TO THE MAILBOX, EVERYTIME? In today's world kids don't even KNOW what stamps, envelopes and a mailbox are. Someone is lying or YOU ARE NOT A GOOD PARENT.