My Dad Left Everything to My Ex-Husband—The One Who Cheated on Me and Ruined My Life

"I’m literally shaking in my car right now. I live in a soap opera. My hands won’t stop sweating and I can barely see the screen through the tears. I just left the lawyer’s office and I feel like my chest is collapsing.

My dad passed away last month. Today was the will reading. My dad was my hero, or so I thought. He saw what my ex, Mark, did to me. He saw photos of Mark with his “new girl” while we were still married. He saw the empty bank accounts. He saw me have a mental breakdown.

The lawyer just read the will. My dad left the house, the business, and every single cent to Mark.

I got nothing. A big fat zero. Just a “good luck” and a box of old childhood photos. I am so confused and disgusted. How could he reward the man who set my life on fire?

I feel like I’ve been disowned from the grave. I’m fuming. I want to scream until my lungs give out.

I didn’t even go home. I drove straight to my childhood house to find that snake. Mark was there, but he wasn’t gloating. He looked... sick. He didn’t even let me inside. He just shoved an old folder and a USB drive through the door crack.

“Your dad didn’t give me this because he liked me. He gave it to me because he was ’paying me back’ for what he did to my family 30 years ago.”

I’m sitting in my car, and I just finished watching the files. My “hero” dad had a side to him I never knew. 30 years ago, he didn’t steal anything—but he made a cold, calculated business move that legally ruined Mark’s father’s career. It was all “just business” to my dad, but it destroyed Mark’s family’s stability while we grew up in a mansion built on that ruthlessness.

Mark didn’t marry me for love. He’s been planning this since we were in college. The cheating, the draining of the accounts—it was his way of “balancing the scales” for what my dad’s business decisions did to his family.

But what is it really? Guilt? Was he truly haunted by a choice he made thirty years ago? Or was this a calculated trade? Did he do it just because of guilt? Or maybe they hide something more?

Thank you for being someone I can share this with, because I’m afraid no one else will understand.

J.