It is great that you forgave her, for YOU. However what she did was STILL FAVORITISM. Maybe your stepdad pushed her, maybe she had something else going on, I couldn't say. But I DO KNOW whatever HER reason was, YOU paid the price. Loving someone "QUIETLY" does NOT let them KNOW you love them. I CAN'T and NEVER WILL, UNDERSTAND how a "letter" WAY AFTER the fact, is supposed to soothe the hurt, emotional pain and sense of uselessness that the ignored child is subjected to. Your mother did not do you any favors. When a parent does this it is a COWARDS WAY OUT.
10 Acts of Kindness From Strangers That Prove Compassion Still Exists
People
day ago
Most people remember at least one moment when a stranger or acquaintance did something unexpectedly kind. Not a grand gesture, just something small that hit at the exact right time. Years later, you still think about it and wonder if they ever realized how much it mattered. Here are 10 real stories people shared about those kinds of moments.
- I work night shifts at a small radio station. It is one of those quiet local stations that mostly plays old music and weather updates. About two years ago my dad passed away and I took the overnight shift again because I could not sleep anyway. One night around 3 AM I got a call from an older man. He asked if I could play an old song from the 70s. I told him we usually do not take requests that late but asked why. He said his wife had dementia and had not spoken in days. The only thing that sometimes reached her was that song.
I bent the rules and played it. About five minutes later he called again, crying. He said she suddenly started singing along to the chorus. We talked for a while and he thanked me like I had done something huge. A few weeks later he mailed a handwritten letter to the station saying those three minutes were the first time he felt like he had his wife back in months. I still keep that letter in my desk drawer.
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- I delivered newspapers when I was 19, starting around 5 AM every day in the middle of winter. One morning I noticed a thermos sitting on the steps of a house on my route. I opened it and realized it was hot chocolate. An older woman who lived there had noticed me passing by every morning in the cold. For the rest of that winter she kept leaving a thermos out for me.
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- I (24F) was a broke college student working at a used bookstore. One afternoon a guy in his 60s came in almost every day that week, always looking through the same shelf of poetry books but never buying anything. On the fifth day I finally asked if he needed help finding something. He told me quietly he used to read those poems to his wife when they were dating in the 80s. She had just passed away and he wanted to find the exact book but could not remember the title. After he left I spent almost an hour digging through old catalog records and dusty boxes in storage. I eventually found the book, it had been out of print for years. The next day when he came in I handed it to him. He just stared at it for a minute and then sat down right there between the shelves and started reading. He told me later it was the first thing that made him feel close to her again.
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- I (31M) used to volunteer at a community chess club for kids. Most of them were loud and competitive but one boy was very quiet and always sat alone. He kept losing games and the other kids stopped wanting to play with him. One evening I asked if he wanted to analyze a game together. Turns out he was not bad at chess at all, he just panicked when people watched him. For weeks we practiced quietly in the corner before the others arrived. Eventually he started joining the regular matches again. Six months later he won a small local tournament. When he got the trophy he looked straight at me and gave a little nod. His mom later told me he had severe social anxiety and that chess club was the first place he ever stuck with something.
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- When I was 15 I messed up pretty badly at school. I copied homework from a friend and got caught. I was already having a rough year and the teacher called me out in front of the whole class. I expected detention or suspension. Instead, after class she asked me to stay behind. I thought I was doomed. Instead she just said, “You look exhausted. What is going on at home?” That question completely broke me. My mom had been in the hospital for weeks and I had been taking care of my younger brother. I had not slept much. She listened for almost half an hour. Then she quietly told me she would mark the assignment as incomplete instead of cheating and gave me a week to redo it. That tiny bit of understanding probably kept me from giving up on school completely.
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- I (29F) work at a small animal shelter. One day an older man came in asking about adopting the oldest dog we had. Most people want puppies but he went straight to the grey faced senior dog in the corner. I asked why that one specifically. He said, “I am old too, we can keep each other company.” The dog had been ignored for almost a year. Watching that dog walk out of the shelter wagging its tail like it had won the lottery was honestly one of the happiest things I have seen at that job.
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- A few years ago I moved into a new apartment building where I knew nobody. The first week was rough because I had just gone through a breakup and barely talked to anyone. One evening, someone knocked on my door. It was the neighbor from upstairs holding a plate of homemade dumplings. She said she cooks too much food and thought the new guy downstairs might be hungry. We ended up talking in the hallway for almost an hour. That small gesture made a new city feel a lot less lonely.
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- I work as a librarian. A teenager started coming in every afternoon and sitting in the history section. He never checked anything out, just sat there quietly. One day I asked if he was working on a project. He said no, he just liked being somewhere quiet because his house was chaotic. After that I made sure that corner table was always available for him. Last year he came back after graduating high school and told me he had gotten into university.
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- I once saw a woman at a park patiently teaching an elderly man how to use a smartphone. At first I assumed she was his daughter but after listening for a bit I realized they had just met on a bench ten minutes earlier. He said his late wife used to handle all the tech stuff and he felt lost. She spent almost an hour showing him how to send photos to his grandchildren.
Bright Side
- My stepbrother and I share the same birthday. Every year my mom bought him expensive gifts while I mostly got a quick hug and that was it. By the time I turned 17 I was tired of feeling like the extra kid in the house. I packed a bag and moved out to stay with a friend. My mom barely reacted, she just said to call if I needed anything. Four years later she died suddenly. My stepbrother got the house and most of the belongings. I got a single envelope with my name on it. I almost did not open it because I assumed it was something formal. Inside was a letter written in her handwriting. She admitted she knew she had favored my stepbrother for years because he struggled more growing up. She wrote that she was proud of me for becoming independent, even if she had not shown it well. The last line said she hoped one day I would understand that loving someone quietly is still loving them. She also left me some money and a small box of her jewelry. I stood there holding that letter for a long time, realizing that the hug I got every birthday might have been her awkward way of trying to show compassion the only way she knew how. I chose to forgive her.
Bright Side
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Have you ever found something so strange that even Google couldn’t save you? Read next: 12 Mystery Objects That Even Experts Struggled to Identify
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