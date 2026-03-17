10 Acts of Kindness From Strangers That Prove Compassion Still Exists

It is great that you forgave her, for YOU. However what she did was STILL FAVORITISM. Maybe your stepdad pushed her, maybe she had something else going on, I couldn't say. But I DO KNOW whatever HER reason was, YOU paid the price. Loving someone "QUIETLY" does NOT let them KNOW you love them. I CAN'T and NEVER WILL, UNDERSTAND how a "letter" WAY AFTER the fact, is supposed to soothe the hurt, emotional pain and sense of uselessness that the ignored child is subjected to. Your mother did not do you any favors. When a parent does this it is a COWARDS WAY OUT.