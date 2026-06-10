My Grandson Is Ill—I Won’t Drain My Savings for His Care, and Now They Call Me Heartless

I’m a widow. I spent 30 years saving to retire in Greece. Then my 6YO grandson fell seriously ill. My daughter came crying. She begged for my savings.

I said, “I love Max, but I won’t give up my dream.” She wiped her tears. Looked me in the eye. My vision went white as she handed me a folded paper.

It was a grant application, already filled out, for Max’s treatment. She said, “I’ve already found another way, I just needed to know if you’d even try.” Then she added, “But don’t expect to ever see him again. Even if he survives.”

She left without looking back. That was 3 weeks ago. Max is still fighting. My daughter won’t return my calls. I sit with my Greece fund untouched and I can’t sleep.

I keep telling myself I earned this, that I have a right to my own life after everything I sacrificed. But at 2AM when it’s quiet, I hear Max calling me Grandma and I can’t breathe.

I don’t know how to fix this without giving up the only thing I have left that’s mine. I don’t want to buy my way back into my daughter’s life. I don’t want to be guilted into emptying my account. But I also can’t lose them both.

Someone tell me there’s another way, because right now I feel like the villain in my own story and I don’t know how I got here.