18 Real Pet Stories That Prove Our Animals Quietly Understand Us Better Than We Think
Pets are some of the most ridiculous, brilliant, deeply observant family members a person can have. These 18 real pet stories tell us about cats, dogs, parrots, mules, and even bantam hens who quietly figured out humans long before humans figured them out. Our animals notice everything, remember everything, and love us in their own slightly mischievous language.
- Morning, I’m in bed. I’m lying on my side, my husband is behind me, embracing me gently with one arm and softly snoring into the back of my head. Idyllic! The alarm rings, and then the door opens and into the room walks... my husband!
I squealed, turned around, and there was our dog! It turned out that my husband woke up earlier than me and tiptoed to the kitchen, and our dog decided it would be warmer under the blanket than on the chair.
- We’ve got mice at the summer house. We took our cat with us. My husband sat on the porch and jokingly scolded Vinnie, “You lazy whiskerface. We feed you, we clean your litter box. You should at least be useful!” Vinnie ran away.
Night came, and I got worried. Then the cat comes back and drops a fish at my husband’s feet! And satisfied, he leaves. Well, of course, my husband didn’t say “catch a mouse.” The key is to set the task correctly.
A couple of days later, it turned out that Vinnie had stolen the carp from a neighbor who is a fisherman. We apologized, but the neighbor just laughed and praised the hunter.
I can also do embroidery, and use a sewing machine too...
- I had 2 dogs, about 6 years difference in age. The older one would take all the toys, etc. from the younger one, then go on her own way to play with it.
The younger one eventually learned that if he wanted to play with something, he should first go grab a toy that he didn’t want, she’d come take it from him, then he would grab his favorite. They’d both have what they wanted.
- My grandmother’s parrots are the most spiteful, hilarious little jerks on earth. They never speak in full sentences except to ask the dogs, in a perfect imitation of my grandma’s voice, “Do you want to go outside?” Then when the dogs get riled up, they cackle manically.
I just found him like this. I have no words.
- We have a cat named Marsey, and we also rescued a puppy. I was cooking in the kitchen when suddenly I heard a noise.
I thought it was the puppy causing trouble and knocking something over. I went to the bedroom. But Marsey hissed and started pushing me with her paws toward another room where the animals aren’t allowed.
It turned out it had rained, and the wind had flung open the window. And there are seedlings on the windowsill! One cucumber’s already taken a tumble! That’s how the cat saved the seedlings. She got her share of treats.
- My dog loves car rides and loves driving around our suburb with his head out the window. He realized that if he bolted out the door, I would always come fetch him in the car. The little rascal found out the number of blocks he had to run down to guarantee a car ride.
Now, every time I fetch him, he waits 4 blocks down the street and will just sit there with a smug look on his face.
- We bought a little old house in the country. We cleaned it up and hung curtains. Mom came over and brought our old cat Dolly. Suddenly, Dolly started howling and “digging” under the heavy dresser — we hadn’t moved it before, but this time we had to.
My goodness, there was a rat hole behind it! Mice are usually small, but that hole was huge. We had to hire some guys to patch it up, and, of course, deal with the pests.
Turned the vacuum on for literally 2 minutes.
- I had made a sandwich and set it down on the coffee table. My dog was watching me and then started barking and ran to the front door. I assume there must be someone there so I go down the hallway and my dog runs back toward the living room. I open the door, and no one is there.
Went back to the living room to find my lunch gone and the dog pretending to be asleep in his bed, he was squinting and would shut his eyes when I looked straight at him. I got tricked and robbed by a dog who then had the brains to pretend to be asleep.
- They brought a cat to our vet clinic.
"The kitty is feeling a bit unwell. He vomits."
"What do you feed the cat?"
"Oh, he's so spoiled."
"What do you feed the cat?"
"Well, he's just spoiled."
"WHAT. DO. YOU. FEED. THE CAT?"
The lady sighs and admits:
"Well, he's just so spoiled. He only eats shrimp and grilled chicken. I own a café, so I bring it to him."
My coworker and I just freeze… We haven't sat down once since morning, and our morning tea has already gone cold. Meanwhile, there's this cat who eats only shrimp and grilled chicken.
- I used to have a rescued Amazon parrot, so I was offered another bird by the rescue. It was a few weeks later and he’s sitting on my shoulder and he blurts out “I love you” during a conversation about the other bird and the complex feelings I was having. He hasn’t said it since.
I can’t work under these cute conditions!
- Had a bantam hen who was kept in the house for a time before being moved outside with the flock. Every time winter came around and it got cold at night, she would start screeing at the door until we let her inside. She would get comfy in a little box up high where the dogs couldn’t bother her, sleep overnight quietly, and then ask to be let out in the morning.
The rest of the flock would huddle up together (cold hardy and for some reason would not use their coop) but she was like why would I do that when the house is heated?
- So we’ve got an elevator inside our home since it’s rather hard for my grandparents to use the stairs, but I just found out that my dog knows how to use it too after watching us a few times. He’s figured out which buttons take him to which floors too.
The carrots grew exceptionally large this year, but they’re oddly fluffy.
- There was a mule at a barn I worked at that figured out how to open gates and latches, and would break into the feed storage at night. He didn’t like getting in trouble for it, so he started letting other horses out. He would then eat his fill, then relock himself back in his own paddock by morning, leaving the other horses to take the fall.
Animals learn your schedules, your moods, your small weaknesses. They figure out exactly how many blocks they have to run from the house before they’re guaranteed a car ride home. They wait by the window at the exact minute you usually come back from work. They snore against your shoulder at night.
Whatever animal eventually wanders into your life, they all share the same quiet talent — they make the house feel less like a building and more like a home: 10 Affectionate Cat Breeds That Love Like Dogs and Make the Perfect Companion
What kind of shenanigans have your pets pulled?