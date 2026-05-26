13 Stories That Teach Us Empathy and Compassion Can Save the Words We Lose

We all have moments we wish we could take back. A phone call we never made. The thing we should have said at the funeral but couldn’t get out. The fight with our daughter that ended with a door slamming instead of an “I love you.” But sometimes, empathy steps in right when everything else falls apart. It doesn’t fix what’s broken, but it holds the pieces together long enough for us to breathe.

We asked readers to share their own stories about empathy, about the times when someone else’s kindness (or their own) changed the course of a conversation, a relationship, or even a life. The responses floored us. Here are some of the best ones.