10 Moments That Show Grandparent Love Is Always the Kindness That Outlasts Everything Else

The older you get the more you understand what they were actually doing all along. Most of us don’t catch it in real time. We catch it later, in a quiet moment, when something small suddenly makes sense in a way it couldn’t have before. That’s the thing about grandparent love. It tends to land twice.

If you have a story like that, we want to hear it. The big moments and the small ones you’ve never quite been able to explain. Leave it in the comments.