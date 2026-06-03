7 Tried and Tested Pedicure Trends Nail Experts Say Are Dominating Salons This June/July 2026
June and July 2026 fashion trends have arrived and nail salons are already fully booked with women wanting something fresher, bolder and more intentional. This summer’s most requested gel pedicure shades, nail art finishes and salon pedicure treatments are all about colors that look fresh, last through every holiday and work just as hard in sandals as they do in heels. From lavender pedicures to ombre toes, chrome nails, and bold nail polish shades taking over nail salons worldwide, these 7 fresh summer pedicure trends are the ones tried, tested and dominating salon booking lists right now.
Peach Crème nails
A peach pedicure sits in the perfect sweet spot between nude and coral, making it one of the most universally flattering summer nail colors of 2026 for every skin tone.
Lavender nails
Lavender nails are having their biggest moment yet this summer, with nail experts saying the soft, dreamy hue is the most requested pedicure shade among women who want something feminine without being loud.
Red Lacquer nails
A high-gloss red lacquer pedicure is the most timeless and confident choice of the season, the kind of classic red nail that looks just as powerful at a rooftop dinner as it does at the beach.
Strawberry Milk nails
Strawberry milk nails are the softest, most wearable pedicure trend of June 2026, a sheer wash of pink that looks effortlessly fresh and grows out beautifully over the long holiday.
Salted Caramel nails
Salted caramel nails are the warm, sophisticated neutral that nail experts say pairs with absolutely everything in a summer wardrobe, from white linen to printed swimwear.
Cloud Grey nails
Grey nails are proving that cool, understated shades have a very strong place in the summer pedicure conversation, with cloud grey in particular landing as the most elegant and unexpected choice of the season.
Black Cherry nails
Black cherry nails are the moody, rich pedicure color that nail experts say women are reaching for this July when they want something dramatic, deep, and undeniably striking in strappy heeled sandals.