7 Tried and Tested Pedicure Trends Nail Experts Say Are Dominating Salons This June/July 2026

June and July 2026 fashion trends have arrived and nail salons are already fully booked with women wanting something fresher, bolder and more intentional. This summer’s most requested gel pedicure shades, nail art finishes and salon pedicure treatments are all about colors that look fresh, last through every holiday and work just as hard in sandals as they do in heels. From lavender pedicures to ombre toes, chrome nails, and bold nail polish shades taking over nail salons worldwide, these 7 fresh summer pedicure trends are the ones tried, tested and dominating salon booking lists right now.