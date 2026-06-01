10 Nannies Whose Compassion Came in Disguise and Quietly Saved a Family

Family & kids
06/01/2026
10 Nannies Whose Compassion Came in Disguise and Quietly Saved a Family

Kindness, compassion, and empathy are powerful enough to save a family, but the people who carry them rarely get the credit, especially the nannies whose quiet love and humanity show up every single morning without asking for anything in return.

  • My husband Ray hired a young nanny behind my back. I work all day; he’s alone with her 8 hours. My son whispered, “Nanny let daddy kiss her lips.” Ray laughed," Kid’s imagination." I hid a camera.
    Next day, my heart raced as I watched her leaning into him when his eyes rolled back, catching him before he hit the floor, tilting his chin and breathing into him until he gasped back. My son only saw lips on lips. He only knew one word for that.
    That night I sat him down, told him what I saw on the camera, and watched his face crumble. He told me everything. It has happened before. It turned out Ray had severe vasovagal syncope. Sudden drops in heart rate left him unconscious and barely breathing.
    The nanny wasn’t just a nanny. She was a nursing student he’d quietly hired because he knew the episodes were getting worse and someone needed to be there. She’d saved my husband’s life.
  • I hired Lucía off a neighborhood Facebook group because I was broke and desperate and she was available. She was like 60 something, from Guatemala, barely spoke English, my Spanish is garbage. Twins were 18 months old and I was drowning.
    First week she completely rearranged my pantry and I was honestly kind of pissed because I didn’t ask her to do that. Second week I realized she had moved everything the kids needed: sippy cups, snack stuff, bibs down to counter height so she could grab things one-handed while holding a baby.
    This woman had been doing this job longer than I’d been alive. She knew stuff about running a house with small kids that I hadn’t figured out after a year and a half of trying.
    Third week I just stopped pretending I had any idea what I was doing and let Lucía run things. That was the week my life actually started working.
  • I didn’t like our nanny Claudette. She was blunt, she was bossy, she told me on day two that my son’s bedtime was too late and he was eating too much junk. I called my wife that night and said we need to find someone else.
    My wife said give it a month. Within 3 weeks my kid was sleeping through the night. First time ever. Within two months, the dinner meltdowns just stopped.
    Claudette wasn’t the warm, fuzzy nanny I had in my head. She didn’t do Pinterest crafts. She didn’t baby talk. She was firm and boring and consistent and my son absolutely loved her for it because what he actually needed was someone who didn’t bend the rules every time he screamed.
    I wanted a nanny who would cuddle my kid. My kid needed a nanny who would say no and mean it. I was completely wrong about Claudette and honestly I think about that a lot because I almost fired the best thing that ever happened to my family on her second day.
  • This is kind of a weird one but our nanny Suki started packing my lunch. I didn’t ask her to. Her job was watching my daughter. But she noticed I was skipping meals because I’d work from home through lunch and forget to eat, or just not have the energy to make something.
    One day there was a container in the fridge with a sticky note that said “for you” and I assumed my husband made it. He didn’t. Suki had been making extra when she cooked lunch for my daughter.
    She did it every day for like five months. I thought my husband was doing it the whole time. I only found out because I thanked him one night and he looked at me like I was crazy.
    I asked Suki the next day and she just shrugged and said, “You don’t eat.” That’s all she said about it. 5 months of feeding me and she acted like I was weird for even bringing it up.
    I was dealing with postpartum depression that I hadn’t told anyone about. She never said anything about that either. She just made sure I ate.
  • I’m 31 and I’m writing about a nanny I had when I was 6, which probably tells you everything. Her name was Dina. My parents were going through a divorce and I didn’t understand what was happening. All I knew was that Dad wasn’t home anymore and Mom cried in the shower when she thought I couldn’t hear.
    Dina never explained any of it to me. What she did was build this whole world where things felt normal. She had this thing where every day after school we’d walk to the same bench in the park and she’d ask me to tell her one good thing and one weird thing from my day. Good thing and weird thing.
    It took me years to understand what she was actually doing. She was teaching me to look for good things during a time when there weren’t a lot of good things. I don’t remember most of being 6. I remember that bench. I remember Dina.
  • My mom had a stroke. I flew out with zero notice. Called our nanny Amara from the airport sobbing and said, “I don’t know when I’ll be back, my husband can do mornings, I need you on everything else, I’ll pay whatever, I’m so sorry.” Amara said to stop apologizing and go.
    I was gone for 2 months. When I got home the house was cleaner than when I left. Fridge was full. The kids made it to school every day.
    But here’s the thing I can’t get over. On the kitchen counter there was a little calendar in Amara’s handwriting. What the kids did every day I was gone. Soccer practice Tuesday. Maya lost a tooth Wednesday. Playdate on Saturday. Eli drew me a picture, it was on the fridge.
    She didn’t just keep my house running. She sat down at some point and thought: “This woman is going to come home and feel like she missed her kids’ lives.” And then she fixed that.
    I tried to pay her extra. She pushed the envelope across the table. I put it in her glove compartment. She sent me angry emojis. I don’t care. She earned every dollar in that envelope and the fact that she wouldn’t take it is exactly the point of this whole story.
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  • I didn’t realize what Ingrid had actually done until she left. While she was with us I thought she was fine. Good nanny. Kids liked her. Then she was gone and things started surfacing.
    My kids set the table without being asked. They said “thank you” without reminders. They put their shoes by the door. They apologized to each other unprompted. I taught none of that. My wife taught none of that.
    About 2 weeks after Ingrid left, my five-year-old cleared his own plate and said, “Thank you for dinner, mama,” and my wife and I looked at each other across the table and it hit us at the exact same time. That wasn’t us. That was all Ingrid.
  • My son Mateo has Down syndrome. Burned through four nannies in two years. First two quit within a week. Third lasted a month and told me she “wasn’t equipped.”
    Joy showed up. Spent an hour with him. I asked how it went and she said, “He’s really funny.” Not “I think I can handle this.” Not “I have special needs experience.” She just thought my kid was funny.
    She’s been with us for 6 years. Learned ASL on her own time because Mateo was getting frustrated. Drives him to speech therapy on Tuesdays.
    She texts me photos during the day that are just him doing regular stuff like eating a sandwich, laughing at the dog. Not milestones. Just him being a kid.
    Last year his school did this thing where each kid brought the person who made them happiest. Most kids brought a parent. Mateo walked straight past me and grabbed Joy’s hand. She didn’t know he was going to pick her.
    I had to walk into the hallway for a minute. Joy thinks she’s just the nanny. She’s not. She’s the first person who met my son and didn’t see a diagnosis.
  • Our nanny Wei was a friend of my mother-in-law who watched our kids for cheap as a favor. When my wife lost her job halfway through the year, things got tight fast. We told Wei we might need to cut her days.
    She said fine, then kept showing up five days a week and telling us she was only logging 3. We argued about it. She said she had nothing else to do on those days anyway. That was a lie and we all knew it.
    Then groceries started appearing. A bag of rice here, some eggs there, always in the fridge when we got home. She’d say she bought too much or it was about to expire at her place.
    When our kids grew up, they never forgot her kindness and often visited and helped her.
  • Our nanny Ade always put my daughter’s shoes on the wrong feet. I corrected her three times before she finally said, “I know which foot is which. She likes fixing them herself. Watch.”
    She put them on wrong, my daughter looked down, laughed, switched them, and said, “I did it!” Three years old and already proud of herself for solving a problem. Ade had been building my kid’s confidence with shoes.
    Years later, I finally realized how important it was to have a nanny like Ade.

Some nannies just watch your kids. Some disguise so much love and compassion into the ordinary stuff that you don’t even realize they quietly saved your family until they’re gone.

Read next: 10 Emotional Stories That Show the Healing Power of Family Love and Compassion

Has a nanny or caregiver ever changed your family in a way you didn’t see coming? Tell us in the comments.

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