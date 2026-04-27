12 Furniture Flips That Teach Us Every Old Piece Deserves Love and a Second Chance

When I was a kid, my neighbor was a 90-year-old recluse whom my mother befriended one holiday season. I would go over there, and she would tell me all these stories about her husband and the trips they went on, just about all the good times. She told me about being a teacher, about house parties around their piano, about how the world had changed so much around her.

And after she died, she left us her house and all her belongings, and I would hoard all sorts of letters and pictures and everyday objects that my mom had just stuck in our garage, which slowly started to decay from moisture and mice. I moved her desk into my bedroom in middle school, and I basically made a diorama, with glasses, antique pens, postcards, plane tickets, and bits of art she did over the years. Like a still life thing, sort of.

This hobby of mine made me want to become an interior designer, while at the same time getting me super into antiques and ephemera. I would scour yard sales and flea markets, and I would often trash-pick out in the neighborhood on trash night, even with my friends when I got to high school. I would pick up on patterns, like what a crate full of books might tell a story about, and I would point them out to my friends.

I would see a pile out front of a small house with a meticulously kept iron, ironing board, coats in plastic bags, maybe some magazines and a box fan, and I would know this was an older man’s life on the curb. And I would tell my friends this is when you find the nearest and sometimes most valuable stuff in a box that was the remnants of a junk drawer that a family member simply dumped and carried to the curb I found a Morgan silver dollar and some very interesting key chains and tools.

I would see boxes of kitchen gadgets, plates, cookbooks, spices, bins, and I would pay extra attention when digging around because this likely was the hasty clean out of a late person’s apartment or room. And lo and behold, I would find a bin full of perfectly folded handmade quilts, sewing supplies with sterling silver thimbles, and maybe a few of those kitchen gadgets that could be something actually be something very special.

But the weight of the knowledge that so many families often just dumped these things that these people have saved for so long, because of the story they hold, or the work that went into making or acquiring these things, maybe even after moving time and time again, downsizing, having to accept that might only be able to carry with them those precious quilts or those precious cookbooks or those precious kitchen gadgets that they had prepared so many meals with.

Years would go by and many versions of this diorama would evolve in my room. Once I made it seem like the desk was of a man running a mine that collapsed and he had all the paperwork and letters dealing with the recourse, I even made a song apparently sung by the ghosts of the miners I had planned to use as a Halloween prop that year. But I would always bring it back eventually to my neighbor, eventually actually taking the time to explore her poems and actually read the letters from her husband, and they seemed so full of love...

So I asked my mom what happened to him... he was a pianist for the Philadelphia orchestra, developed arthritis or something like it, and died. 40 years before we met her, and it was why she became a recluse and why all the neighbors associated her as being kind of miserable and mysterious. She even changed her name to hide herself from the socialite people she had associated with before the tragedy...

But her poems were heartbreaking, she had so many dreams, so much adventure, so many pictures of them moving into their home, buying a car, building something up only for it to never fully materialize, something I couldn’t grasp when I first started collecting things. I still do it, but now I kind of imagine I’m trying to honor these souls, and I try to be as respectful as I can when I fiddle with these pieces of people’s stories.