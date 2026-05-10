I Refuse to Let My Stepsister Live in the House My Dad Left Me

I drove to the house as fast as I could. When I got there, he looked exhausted. He told me he had taken his bike from his mom’s house and ridden over by himself in the middle of the night. Then he said something that completely broke me. He told me he kept having dreams that “Grandpa Joe” was still in the house and didn’t understand why everyone suddenly disappeared. Apparently, my stepsister had been telling him that I was the reason he couldn’t come back anymore. I didn’t even know how to respond to that.