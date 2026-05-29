12 Top Pedicure Trends in 2026 for the Boldest Nail Lovers
Summer nail trends are taking over nail salons with bold nail colors, creative nail ideas, and stylish nail designs. From gel nails and gel manicure looks to French pedicure styles, these nail polish trends are dominating this summer season.
Matte Burgundy
Matte burgundy nail polish is one of the most powerful nail colors dominating nail trends this summer. It looks rich, elegant, and perfect for a classy pedicure or gel manicure. Nail salons are seeing this deep shade taking over as a timeless yet modern nail idea.
Electric Blue
Electric blue gel nails are absolutely dominating summer nail ideas. This bold nail polish shade shines under sunlight and makes every pedicure stand out instantly. It’s one of those nail designs that feels futuristic and fearless.
Polka Dot Nails
Cute dotted nail designs are taking over nail trends this summer. Whether on gel nails or classic nail polish, this playful pattern feels fresh and nostalgic. Nail salons are seeing more clients choosing fun, expressive nail ideas like this.
Green Daisy Nails
Bright green nail colors with daisy nail designs are dominating summer pedicure ideas even though some might find it tacky. This playful look feels fresh, natural, and full of positive energy. A glossy gel nail polish finish makes the flowers pop beautifully.
Watermelon Nails
Watermelon-inspired nail ideas are taking over nail trends everywhere. These cute gel nails mix pink, green, and black accents for a juicy pedicure look. Nail salons say this is one of the most requested summer nail designs.
Orange Stripes
Striped orange nail polish is dominating summer nail colors right now. This energetic gel manicure style feels retro but modern at the same time. It’s one of those nail ideas that instantly grabs attention.
Blue-to-Silver Ombre
This ombre gel nails design is taking over nail trends this summer. The smooth transition from deep blue to silver creates a futuristic pedicure effect. Nail salons are calling it one of the most elegant nail ideas of the season.
Red and Silver Alternation
Alternating red and silver nail colors are dominating bold nail designs right now. Some might think it’s outdated, but this striking gel manicure idea feels festive, sharp, and fashion-forward. It’s a powerful pedicure choice for anyone who loves contrast.
Floral Nail Design
Floral nail ideas are taking over summer nail trends once again. Soft nail polish tones combined with delicate flower details look perfect on gel nails. Nail salons say this timeless pedicure style never goes out of fashion.
Green Marble
Marble nail designs in deep green shades are dominating elegant nail ideas this summer. This gel manicure trend gives a luxurious, stone-like effect that feels unique. It’s one of the most artistic nail colors right now.
Tie-Dye Nails
Tie-dye gel nails are taking over bold nail trends this season. This colorful nail polish style feels playful, chaotic, and full of summer energy. Nail salons are loving how creative these nail ideas can get.
Bright Leopard
Leopard nail designs in bright colors are dominating edgy nail trends this summer. This gel manicure style mixes animal print with bold nail polish shades for maximum impact. It’s one of those pedicure ideas that refuses to go unnoticed.
This summer’s nail trends prove that nail polish, gel nails, and creative nail designs are dominating every nail salon. From chic French manicure looks to bold pedicure ideas, these nail colors and nail ideas are taking over in the most stylish way.
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