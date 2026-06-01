10 Moments When the World Stopped and Let Kindness Lead the Way

My brother locked himself in the bathroom right after dinner and stopped answering anyone, and it instantly turned into that kind of silence where everyone’s mind goes somewhere bad. My mom was already crying in the hallway, and I was seconds away from calling someone when I forced the door open with a screwdriver. He was just sitting there on the floor with an electric razor.

Then he looked up and said he shaved his head with an electric razor, because his close friend is going through chemo and he didn’t know how to explain it to us without making it heavier at home. Turns out he’d been holding it in for weeks, trying to protect everyone by not saying anything. We just ended up sitting on the bathroom floor together after that, not really talking much. It hit me how often people carry things alone just because they think it’s easier for everyone else.