Ask yourself this; Did you really love him? And did he really love you? Giving out ultimatums never really works, especially with your soon to be (was) husband. It wasn't meant to be.
11 Stories of Kids Who Successfully Show Kindness and Compassion at Their Best
Compassion and kindness in children often unfold like a scene from a movie, full of love and small gestures that inspire. These moments, naturally shown, remind us how empathy and care can shape success and leave a lasting impact on everyone around them.
1.
I warned my soon-to-be husband, if he ever smashed cake in my face, I’d leave. At our wedding he scooped a fistful and smashed it all over my face. He’s laughing. Everyone’s laughing. I stood in my white dress and froze when I saw my 6-year-old niece come up to me and say “That was mean.”
I looked at my husband still laughing and realized a child understood what he never would. I took off my veil, picked her up, and walked out of my own reception. Filed for annulment that Monday. My niece still asks if I’m okay. I tell her she’s the reason I am.
2.
I saw a kid crying in the corner of the playground today, and I was already bracing for the usual “kids being kids” scene, teasing, ignoring, maybe someone shoving him. I figured I’d have to step in, maybe get yelled at for interfering. Instead, a group of kids around him started taking turns sitting next to him, sharing snacks, and telling jokes until he laughed.
I was shocked, these weren’t the quiet, sheltered kids either, some were the ones always running around causing trouble. One of them even handed him his own water bottle because he said he was thirsty. I thought they were doing it for show, like they’d get some attention from the teachers. But when I left, I realized none of them were looking around, they just wanted to make him feel okay.
3.
I watched a group of kids arguing over the last slice of pizza at a birthday party, and I expected the usual yelling or one of them storming off. One little girl quietly split it into tiny pieces and handed them out so everyone got a bite. Then she just kept eating her own tiny piece and smiling while everyone else cheered. The other kids didn’t complain, they actually waited politely for their share.
4.
My niece dropped her favorite doll on the bus this morning, and I was already bracing for a fight over it with the other kids. Instead, a boy she barely knows handed it back and refused to take it home like a “prize.” He just shrugged and sat quietly, letting her hug it tightly. The entire bus went back to chatting like nothing happened.
5.
So, one time, I saw a kid trip and scrape his knee at recess. Three classmates ran over, got napkins from the nurse, and offered him their juice boxes. I figured someone would make fun of him as soon as he cried. But they stayed until he calmed down, just talking quietly, making sure he wasn’t embarrassed.
6.
A kid in my daughter’s class was crying over a broken crayon. Other kids grabbed crayons from their own boxes and offered replacements. I expected him to refuse or get overwhelmed. But he smiled the biggest smile I’ve ever seen, and the group just went back to drawing, no fuss.
7.
“Do you even think before you open your mouth?” I snapped at my daughter after a parent told me she supposedly made a nasty comment about her teacher. She just stood there.
Later, when I was packing her bag, my chest went tight. I opened it and saw a crumpled note: “I noticed your dress got dirty at lunch today. You’re still the best teacher.” That’s when I realized the whole thing had been a misunderstanding, she was trying to be kind.
I hugged her tight and whispered, “I’m sorry I yelled, I’m proud of you.” That’s my little baby!
Time to go off on the parent who told you she made a nasty remark. 'Don't ever make an assumption about my child' !
8.
A boy tripped and spilled his ice cream, and I braced myself for him to start crying while other kids laughed. Cos, that what kids do. Instead, someone handed him their cone without asking for anything in return. He just grinned, took a bite, and shared it with the kid who gave it to him.
9.
My nephew tripped and scraped his knee during soccer, and I was already bracing for the usual tears and panic. My stepson ran over with a spare water bottle and a pack of wipes, then stayed until my nephew could stand. I thought he’d be annoyed and want to get back to the game. But he shrugged and said, “It’s fine, everyone needs a hand sometimes.”
10.
Well, a teacher told me this story. My son’s friend forgot his lunch at home, and my son split his sandwich in half and handed it over. I thought his friend might refuse or feel embarrassed. But the boy smiled, shared a few bites with another kid who didn’t have one, and everyone ended up laughing together. Kinda having a proud mama moment!
11.
At a family picnic, my daughter noticed a little boy sitting by himself because he didn’t have a game to play. She brought him into our soccer match and taught him the rules. He ran across the field laughing, and soon other kids joined in too. Babies really are angels!
These moments of compassion and kindness show how love can inspire real change. They remind us that even small gestures have the power to shape success and brighten lives.
Read next: 12 People Reflect on How a Teacher’s Quiet Kindness Shaped Who They Became
What’s one small act of kindness your child has done recently that completely surprised you?