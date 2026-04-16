11 Stories of Kids Who Successfully Show Kindness and Compassion at Their Best

I saw a kid crying in the corner of the playground today, and I was already bracing for the usual “kids being kids” scene, teasing, ignoring, maybe someone shoving him. I figured I’d have to step in, maybe get yelled at for interfering. Instead, a group of kids around him started taking turns sitting next to him, sharing snacks, and telling jokes until he laughed.

I was shocked, these weren’t the quiet, sheltered kids either, some were the ones always running around causing trouble. One of them even handed him his own water bottle because he said he was thirsty. I thought they were doing it for show, like they’d get some attention from the teachers. But when I left, I realized none of them were looking around, they just wanted to make him feel okay.