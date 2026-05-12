10 Moments When Kindness and Empathy Showed There’s Still So Much Goodness in the World

People
05/12/2026
10 Moments When Kindness and Empathy Showed There’s Still So Much Goodness in the World

Psychology shows that empathy and human connection are among the biggest keys to happiness and longevity. Backed by the Harvard Study of Adult Development, these 10 stories reveal how kindness, compassion, and meaningful human connections helped people heal and feel happy again.

  • A creepy man kept showing up near my daughter’s school. Every afternoon he stood across the street, watching the kids leave, but his eyes always followed my daughter. After a week of this, she came home pale and shaking. “Mom,” she whispered, “he only watches me.” I was terrified.
    The next few days, I started waiting outside the school myself. I barely slept, imagining every horrible possibility. On the third day, I finally spotted him again. Tall, unshaven, wearing a dark jacket, standing near the fence and staring in our direction.
    My hands were already reaching for my phone to call the police when he suddenly noticed me and walked straight over. “I know how this looks,” he said quickly. “Please don’t call anyone yet. Just listen for two minutes.”
    Every instinct told me to run, but there was something strange about him. Nervous. Desperate, even. He introduced himself as Ian and explained that my daughter had recently fallen into a nasty conflict with another girl in class over some gossip that spiraled out of control.
    Apparently, someone shared a private secret, rumors spread, and the situation between the girls turned ugly very fast. The other girl, Sally, was his niece. Ian told me Sally’s parents brushed the whole thing off, insisting “kids will handle it themselves,” but he knew his niece too well.
    Sally had a temper, acted impulsively, and often lashed out when she felt humiliated. He became worried things would escalate beyond mean comments and rumors. So he started coming to the school himself. Not to scare my daughter. To watch both girls and make sure nothing dangerous happened.
    He wanted to see whether the situation was getting worse, whether he needed to step in, whether either child was in real danger. Then he showed me proof: photos of himself with Sally over the years, family pictures, birthdays, holidays. I recognized her instantly. He really was her uncle.
    When we got home, I finally sat my daughter down and asked her directly. That’s when she broke down crying and admitted everything. Sally had been spreading rumors about her for weeks, making cruel remarks in class, turning other girls against her.
    My daughter had been too scared and ashamed to tell me. The teachers mostly ignored it, calling it “teen drama.” And suddenly I realized something that made me feel awful.
    The only adult who had truly noticed how unhealthy and dangerous the situation was... was Sally’s uncle. Not the school. Not the teachers. Not even me, at first. This man everyone would have instantly labeled as “creepy” was actually the one quietly trying to prevent something terrible from happening. He cared enough not to look away.
    And honestly, I still think about that a lot — how rare it is to meet someone willing to protect children who aren’t even their own, simply because they have empathy and can’t stay indifferent when they see pain.
Julia Makeeva
just now

It’s so good to see there are still people who care about other people’s kids, not only judge them for being loud and “inconvenient”, but show a real empathy and kindness to someone else’s children!

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  • I was at a café after losing my job due to company downsizing, and I was trying to figure out how to stretch my last bit of savings while pretending I was okay. I hadn’t told many people because I didn’t want to feel like I was failing.
    While I was sitting there applying for jobs on my phone, a group nearby said, “Some people just don’t know how to stay employable.” I felt my face go hot because it hit too close to what I was already afraid of. I kept my head down and continued scrolling through job listings.
    The server noticed I had been there a long time and came over quietly. She asked if I was waiting for someone, and I said no. She brought me a small meal “by mistake” and said the kitchen had extra.
    Then she slipped a note under the plate with information about a local job fair happening that week. She didn’t make a big deal of it, just walked away like it was normal. That small act turned a day of self-doubt into something with direction again.
  • My ex-wife and I barely communicated except through short messages about our daughter after she cheated and left. The divorce dragged on for months and turned both of us into people I barely recognized.
    One winter night my car died on a highway while my daughter was asleep in the back seat. My phone battery was at 3%, and the snow was getting heavier fast. I called roadside assistance first, but the wait time was over two hours. I don’t even know why I called my ex after that.
    She answered immediately and asked for the location before I could finish explaining. She drove nearly an hour through bad weather to get us. While she wrapped our daughter in blankets in her car, she quietly said, “You should’ve called sooner.”
    We still weren’t magically okay after that, but the hatred had lost some weight.
  • There were two brothers in my neighborhood who hadn’t spoken in years because of a brutal inheritance fight after their mother died. Everyone knew about it because the arguments had gotten loud enough for neighbors to hear through walls.
    Then one of the brothers had a stroke while living alone. The other brother was somehow the first person contacted. People expected him to ignore the call completely. Instead, he showed up at the hospital before anyone else. He handled paperwork, spoke to doctors, and even cleaned out the apartment so bills wouldn’t pile up.
    They still argued sometimes during recovery. But every morning, the same brother came back with coffee and clean clothes. Pride survived the fight, but not enough to leave someone alone like that.
  • My husband left three weeks after I lost the baby. He said he “couldn’t do this anymore,” which honestly sounded insane to me because I was the one waking up every morning feeling like my body had betrayed me. He packed quietly, like he was leaving a hotel room instead of a marriage.
    By the end of the day I was sitting alone in the apartment surrounded by unopened sympathy cards and baby clothes I couldn’t look at. I stopped answering calls after that. I barely ate, barely showered, barely moved from the couch unless I absolutely had to.
    What shocked me was that my mother-in-law started showing up every few days with groceries and meals. We had never been especially close, and I fully expected her to side with her son and disappear from my life completely.
    Instead, she cleaned my kitchen when I couldn’t function, took away the baby things I couldn’t bear to touch, and sat with me through the silence without forcing conversation. Apparently it caused huge fights between her and my ex because he thought she was “encouraging drama” by helping me. She ignored him.
    At one point she even used part of her retirement savings to help me stay in the apartment until I could sort out work again because she knew I couldn’t survive another major change right then. She never told me that directly either. I found out later through someone else.
    We still don’t talk often now. But I will never forget that she chose kindness toward me even when it damaged her relationship with her own son.
  • I had an ex-boyfriend who ruined my credit by opening accounts in my name when we were younger and reckless. We hadn’t spoken in almost five years, and honestly, I hated him for a long time.
    Then my son got hospitalized unexpectedly, and I couldn’t get approved for a payment plan because of my financial history. I sat outside the billing office trying not to cry in front of strangers. Somehow he found out through mutual friends and showed up without warning.
    I immediately assumed he was there to make himself feel better. Instead, he paid the deposit and said, “I owed you worse than this.” Then he left before I could even process it properly.
    We didn’t reconnect romantically or become close afterward. But for the first time, I saw guilt turn into something useful.
  • My father remarried after my mom died, and within a year it felt like my sister and I had become guests in our own family. His new wife slowly pushed us out of everything without ever saying it directly. When he got sick, we weren’t even the first people informed most of the time.
    Then he died, and suddenly there were conversations happening behind closed doors that we weren’t included in. I found out afterward that most of his assets had already been transferred into her name months earlier. My sister completely broke down over it because she had spent years taking care of him while his new family acted like occasional visitors.
    What neither of us expected was my dad’s longtime neighbor stepping in. He had known my parents since before I was born and apparently noticed things getting strange near the end. He gave us copies of documents and timelines we never would’ve seen otherwise.
    That caused serious tension on the street because my stepmother found out he was helping us and started openly attacking him over it. He kept helping anyway. He even testified during one legal meeting despite everyone telling him to stay out of it because of his own health issues.
    We still didn’t recover most of what was lost. But at least we stopped feeling completely erased from our father’s life.
  • There was a woman at work who openly competed with me for years, and neither of us hid the fact that we disliked each other. We undermined each other in meetings and fought for the same promotions constantly.
    Then my husband left suddenly, and I came into work running on almost no sleep while trying to hide that my entire life had collapsed in a weekend. During one presentation, I completely blanked out mid-sentence.
    Before management could react, she smoothly stepped in and continued the presentation like it was planned that way. Later she covered for me again when I locked myself in the bathroom trying to pull myself together. She never brought it up publicly afterward.
    One evening she just handed me a coffee and said, “You look terrible.” It was the closest thing to kindness either of us had shown each other in years. Somehow that made it feel more real.
  • My father disappeared for most of my childhood and only occasionally called on birthdays when he remembered. By the time I became an adult, I treated him more like a distant relative than a parent.
    Then I lost my apartment after getting laid off and spent two nights sleeping in my car. I didn’t tell him because I couldn’t stand the humiliation of it. Somehow he found out through another family member.
    He drove across the state without warning and knocked on my car window at 6 a.m. I expected judgment or awkward apologies. Instead, he handed me breakfast and said, “You’re not sleeping in here another night.”
    We still don’t have a perfect relationship. But that was the first time in my life he actually showed up when it mattered.
  • There was a girl in my apartment building who couldn’t have been older than sixteen and suddenly had a newborn with her all the time. She looked terrified every single day, like someone pretending to be an adult without understanding how. People in the building mostly complained about the crying or judged her for being so young.
    One night I ran into her in the laundry room around two in the morning, sitting on the floor crying while the baby screamed in the stroller beside her. She admitted she hadn’t slept properly in days and was scared she might accidentally hurt the baby because she was so exhausted.
    I didn’t really know her, but I brought them both upstairs to my place and told her to sleep for a few hours while I stayed with the baby. That turned into me helping more and more over the next months because it became obvious she had nobody reliable around her.
    It meant losing sleep before my own job, rearranging plans constantly, and spending money on things she couldn’t afford herself. My friends thought I was getting too involved in a stranger’s life. Maybe I was. But every time I saw that girl trying so hard not to completely fall apart, I couldn’t just step back.
    Eventually she got more stable, found proper support, and started looking like a person again instead of pure panic held together by caffeine and fear. I still see her sometimes with the child, who’s bigger now and always laughing. She always hugs me too tightly when we meet.

Hard times can wear people down, but kindness can help them hold on. These 10 moments show how compassion, empathy, and simple acts of care gave people strength, support, and the courage to keep going when life felt overwhelming.

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