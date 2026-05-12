10 Moments When Kindness and Empathy Showed There’s Still So Much Goodness in the World

It’s so good to see there are still people who care about other people’s kids, not only judge them for being loud and “inconvenient”, but show a real empathy and kindness to someone else’s children!
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Psychology shows that empathy and human connection are among the biggest keys to happiness and longevity. Backed by the Harvard Study of Adult Development, these 10 stories reveal how kindness, compassion, and meaningful human connections helped people heal and feel happy again.
It’s so good to see there are still people who care about other people’s kids, not only judge them for being loud and “inconvenient”, but show a real empathy and kindness to someone else’s children!
Hard times can wear people down, but kindness can help them hold on. These 10 moments show how compassion, empathy, and simple acts of care gave people strength, support, and the courage to keep going when life felt overwhelming.