15 Moments That Show Kindness and Empathy Are the Quiet Path to Real Happiness

My first son lived for four hours. I was 25, and I spent three years believing it was my fault. When I got pregnant again, I was terrified and almost always alone. My husband worked overseas for most of my pregnancy, my family was distant, and I went to every appointment by myself. When labor started, he said he was coming. He never arrived. I woke up from the C-section alone, heard whispering outside my door, and looked through the keyhole and saw my husband leaning close to a nurse, saying, “We’ll do the same with this baby.” My blood went cold. Then I heard her laugh and ask how many people this time, and I understood. After our first son died, he had planned a party that never happened. Now our daughter was born healthy, and he had spent my entire surgery calling everyone we loved. When he opened the door and saw me standing there shaking, he didn’t say a word; he just held me up. The waiting room was full. My whole family was there. Someone brought a cake that said “Welcome”.