11 Moments That Prove Compassion and Empathy Are the Quietest and Most Powerful Love Language

My neighbor once sued me over a fence. When she fell ill I cared for her. A 3 days later: She sent a note. “Something is buried on your property.” With a map of my backyard. An X near the fence. I thought I was living on a grave. I started digging. My heart beat faster as I hit something solid. A metal box. Sealed with wire, very heavy. Inside were coins. Dozens of them. Wrapped in cloth. Some had small paper tags in handwriting I didn’t recognize.

Dates going back to the 1800s. There was one more note at the bottom of the bundle. “My husband buried these before he died. He told me to give them to whoever proved they were worth trusting. I watched you for eleven years. You were the first person who ever came when I needed someone. The fence was mine to lose. The coins were always yours to find. I’m sorry it took me so long to trust you.”