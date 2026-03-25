You can let her get away with LYING to get a job at the company YOU now have a position in, OR you can tell YOUR boss what she did. Either way YOU ARE in the middle. I would NOT keep her as a friend. Not that she ever was one.
My Friend Stole My Work and Got My Dream Job—I Made Sure Her Victory Didn’t Last
Friendship and career ambition are two things that rarely survive in the same room for long. Add financial desperation to the mix and even the most trusted relationships can quietly shift into something unrecognizable. Workplace betrayal by a stranger is painful. By a close friend, it’s something else entirely. It rewrites every memory you had of that person and makes you question everything you thought you knew about trust.
I let Maya move in after she lost her job and her apartment in the same week. I didn’t think twice. She slept in my spare room, ate my food, and sat on my couch every single night watching me build my portfolio.
I was genuinely happy to help her. She was the person I called when everything fell apart. I trusted her completely. That part still hurts more than anything else.
The day she walked in glowing and announced she had landed my dream job, I went completely still. I recognized every piece of work in her application.
Every project. Every concept. Every late night I had spent on that couch. Mine.
She must have sensed something because she reached over and said, “Don’t worry, I can put in a good word for you.” I didn’t yell.
I just looked at her and watched her face drop the second I told her I had already accepted a senior position there two weeks ago. I haven’t announced it yet. I was waiting for the right moment.
Her face went completely white when she realized I wouldn’t just be her colleague. I would be her direct manager. She had already signed her contract.
She starts in three weeks. So do I. Before she left that night I handed her a piece of paper. A breakdown of every month’s rent I had covered, every grocery run, every bill I had paid. I asked her, very calmly, to return it within 30 days.
She has been calling me every day since. Crying. Asking me to forgive her. Saying she made a mistake.
But here’s what I keep coming back to: she didn’t make a mistake. She made a plan. So now I have two questions for anyone reading this.
Would you forgive someone who used your kindness as a strategy? And if you were in my position, would you make her working life very difficult, or would you take the higher road and act like nothing happened?
Jena L.
Thank you for sharing this, Jena. The hardest part of a story like yours isn’t the ending. It’s realizing how long you were the only one who was actually showing up.
Here’s what we think about protecting yourself when someone close to you steals your work:
- Document everything from day one. Not because you’re paranoid, but because your work has value and value needs a timestamp. Save every draft, every version, every email. Future you will thank the present you.
- Trust the uncomfortable feeling early. If someone has access to your life and something feels slightly off, that instinct is usually right. It rarely gets less right the longer you ignore it.
- Kindness and boundaries can coexist. Helping someone who is struggling doesn’t mean handing them unlimited access to everything you’ve built. You can be generous without being unprotected.
- Don’t announce your next move. Jena hadn’t told anyone about her new job yet. That silence ended up being the most powerful thing in her story. Keep your cards close until the moment is right.
- When you’re ready to confront, come prepared. Emotions are valid but evidence is louder. Walk in with facts, not just feelings. It’s harder to gaslight someone who has receipts.
- Revenge is rarely worth it. Accountability is. There’s a difference between making someone’s life difficult and simply making sure they face the consequences of what they did. One drains you. The other restores something.
What would you do in Jena’s place if someone you trusted used your support to get ahead at your expense?
Friendship and career rarely mix cleanly, and trust is the first thing that gets lost when they do. What Jena’s story quietly asks is something most of us aren’t ready to answer: how well do we actually know the people we let closest to us? Sometimes the most painful lessons come from the people who had the best seat to watch us build everything they eventually decided to take.
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