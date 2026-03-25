My Friend Stole My Work and Got My Dream Job—I Made Sure Her Victory Didn’t Last

I let Maya move in after she lost her job and her apartment in the same week. I didn’t think twice. She slept in my spare room, ate my food, and sat on my couch every single night watching me build my portfolio.

I was genuinely happy to help her. She was the person I called when everything fell apart. I trusted her completely. That part still hurts more than anything else.

The day she walked in glowing and announced she had landed my dream job, I went completely still. I recognized every piece of work in her application.

Every project. Every concept. Every late night I had spent on that couch. Mine.

She must have sensed something because she reached over and said, “Don’t worry, I can put in a good word for you.” I didn’t yell.