15 Online Sales That Nobody Could Have Predicted or Scripted

Every marketplace listing starts the same way — a seller, a buyer, something listed online — and somehow turns into a saga that proves human nature never changes and never stops surprising the people caught inside the story when the wrong box arrives.
I ordered CD player online and they shipped it in an inside out box and used adult diapers as padding?
What can happen when you buy online.
We ordered toothbrushes on eBay from China but received eye masks instead. I’m not mad about this error, and will use them wisely.
The coat that found its way home.
- I bought a vintage coat online for $35 because the photographs showed exactly what I’d been looking for. It arrived and fit perfectly and I wore it twice before my colleague grabbed my arm in the office car park and said, “Where did you get that?” I said, “Online, why?”
She said, “That’s my mother’s coat.” I said, “That’s not possible.” She described a small repair on the inside hem — hand-stitched in red thread, her mother’s specific color — before I showed it to her. It was there.
Her mother had died the previous year and her sister had sold everything without telling her. The coat had traveled through an online marketplace and landed on my shoulders in a car park. I took it off and gave it to her immediately.
She stood holding it for a long time. Then she said, “I’m sorry, you paid for this.” I said, “Keep it.” She said, “I’ll pay you back.” I said, “Wear it instead.”
She wore it to her mother’s memorial the following month. She sent me a photograph. I saved it. Some purchases turn out to be deliveries to the right address.
Online Ordered Shoes Still Have the Anti-Theft Device.
Just got 6 bags of groceries delivered. This was one of the bags.
I bought what I thought was a PAIR of gloves as indicated on the box. It’s just a single glove... scam?
The mystery behind the vinyl records.
- I listed my ex-husband’s things the week after he moved out — not out of anger, just practicality. A woman bought his record collection and said at the door, “These are my husband’s records.” I said, “They belong to my husband.” She looked at me for a moment. Then she said, “No — these are actually my husband’s records.”
She showed me a photograph on her phone. Her husband and my ex-husband standing together, clearly close, clearly a photograph I’d never seen before.
We stood on my doorstep for a long time working out what we were to each other. The records had belonged to both of them. Neither of our husbands had mentioned the other to us. She took the records.
We exchanged numbers. We’ve met for coffee three times since. We don’t talk about our ex-husbands much. We’ve discovered we have more in common than them. She’s the most interesting person the divorce gave me.
Online Order vs In Person. Same exact restaurant, same exact ingredients, no extra or doubling. Airpod Case for scale.
Took a risk and bought a “final sale” dress. Now I know why they don’t want this dress back! It’s so tight around the legs I can barely walk in it.
Ordered a new phone online and the box arrived empty...
Wrong delivery, unexpected hope.
- My husband and I had been trying to have a baby for three years. Three years of appointments and waiting rooms and phone calls that went the wrong way and the specific exhaustion of hoping carefully so it doesn’t hurt as much when it doesn’t work.
On the day our fourth attempt failed, I went home and ordered a weighted blanket because my therapist had said I needed better sleep and I needed to do something practical with the afternoon.
What arrived six days later was a box of baby clothes. Newborn, white, folded carefully, someone else’s order. I sat on the floor holding a tiny onesie for a long time.
Then I called the company. They apologized. They collected the box. My blanket arrived the following day. I used it every night.
We have a daughter now. She’s fourteen months old. She still sleeps in our room.
The blanket is hers now, technically. She pulled it off me one night and kept it and I didn’t argue. Some things find their way to the right person eventually.
Ordered online and has this anti-theft tag on.
Always take notice of a product’s size when shopping online.
I ordered wrapping paper online, there was a mistake and now I have a massive poster of my face, I’m not even mad.