10 Acts of Kindness From Children That Teach Us the World Is Still Full of Happiness This Summer 2026
People
05/20/2026
This summer 2026, when the world feels heavy and the news feels loud, look closer. Look at the children. They are the ones saving seats for kids who eat alone, writing letters to strangers, sharing the last of their lunch money, and spending 8 months of evenings helping a friend find his way home. We all know that compassion toward others builds a greater joy and a deeper sense of happiness. And that’s why we found these 10 real moments to prove that the world is still full of happiness this summer, and most of the proof is under 18.
- My son vanished from our front yard when he was 6. I blamed myself for 12 years. Last Tuesday the doorbell rang. A teenage boy stood there. He said, “Mom.” I grabbed the doorframe. He walked in and said, “I need to tell you who took me. Because I want you to stop blaming yourself. It was never your fault.” He had been taken by a stranger, raised in another state under a different name, and had spent 2 years searching for me once he was old enough to understand what had happened. What brought him to my door was a 14 year old classmate who had noticed he sometimes stared at missing persons websites and had helped him search every evening after school for 8 months without telling anyone. She had found my name. She had found our street. She had printed everything out and handed it to him in a folder she had decorated with stickers because she was 14 and that is what 14-year-olds do. He stood on my porch because a teenage girl had spent 8 months of her evenings helping a friend find his way home and had asked for nothing except to know it had worked. I asked him if she knew. He smiled and said he had called her from my driveway. She had cried. So had I. There is a lot to add to this story, but yeah, this is it. This is how I found my mother.
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- A girl in my daughter’s class found out that a classmate’s grandfather had died and that nobody from school was going to the funeral because it was on a school day and far away. She asked her mom to take her. Her mom took the day off work and drove her 40 minutes each way so she could sit in the back of a church for an hour for a grandfather she had never met, because her classmate had mentioned once that he was her favorite person in the world. My daughter told me about it weeks later like it was a normal thing that had happened. The classmate told her it was the kindest thing anyone had ever done for her. The girl who went said she just did not want her friend to look out at the church and see nobody from school.
- This happened a long time ago. A boy in my son’s class noticed that a classmate’s phone was always dead, every single day, which meant she could never call her mom after school and always had to wait alone until someone remembered to pick her up. He started bringing a portable charger and charging her phone during lunch every day without saying anything about it. Her mom found out when she mentioned it at home. She called the school to find out who he was. When they told him his mom was on the phone to say thank you he apparently looked very confused and said, “It is just a charger.”
- A boy in my niece’s class came second in the school spelling bee after getting one word wrong. The boy who won was a quiet kid who rarely spoke and looked terrified standing at the front. On the way back to class the boy who came second walked over to him and said loudly enough for everyone to hear, “That was the hardest word in the whole competition and you got it right. That was not luck.” The winner looked at him for a long moment and then stood slightly straighter for the rest of the day. My niece said the whole class heard it and nobody said anything. They just let it sit there. She said it was the nicest thing she had seen one kid do for another all year.
"This happened a long time ago?" No, A Long Time Ago we didn't even have cell phones, you millennial freak! Stop making me feel old!
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- So, a girl in my son’s school signed up for the talent show and completely froze on stage. Just stopped, forgot everything, stood there in silence for what felt like a very long time. A boy in the front row started clapping slowly and deliberately, just him, alone, until she found her place again and finished. The whole room joined in eventually but he started it, alone, before anyone else had decided what to do. She finished her performance. She came off stage and he was already back in his seat looking at the ceiling like nothing had happened. He was 10. He had understood in that moment exactly what another person needed and had provided it before any adult in the room had reacted.
- My son was waiting outside school in heavy rain because I was stuck in traffic and running late. A boy he barely knew was being picked up by his dad and as they walked past the boy stopped, took off his own raincoat, and handed it to my son without saying anything. His dad stopped walking. The boy just shrugged and got in the car in his school uniform. His dad rolled down the window and told me what had happened. I tried to return the coat the next day and the boy said my son could keep it because he had another one at home. He did not have another one at home. His mom told me later he had given away his only raincoat because my son had looked cold and he had not.
- Two girls in my daughter’s class both entered an art competition. One of them won. The other had worked harder on her piece and everyone knew it and she was visibly devastated. The girl who won went to the teacher after the ceremony and asked if her friend could display her painting in the main corridor alongside the winning one because she thought it deserved to be seen. The teacher said yes. Both paintings went up. The girl who lost came in the next morning, saw her painting on the wall, and could not speak for a moment. The girl who had won never told anyone she had asked. My daughter found out from the teacher 3 weeks later.
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- My son broke his arm at summer camp and I rushed to the hospital to find him sitting in the waiting room not with a nurse or a counselor but with another camper, a kid he barely knew, who had simply refused to leave him alone until his mom arrived. He had been there for 2 hours. When I got there he stood up, shook my hand like a small adult, said “he was pretty brave actually” and walked back to the bus. He was 11. Nobody had asked him to stay. He had just looked at a kid sitting alone in a hospital waiting room and decided that was not acceptable.
- Our dog went missing last summer for 4 days. On day 3 a group of kids from the street, none older than 13, showed up at our door with handmade flyers they had printed at home using their own paper and ink. They had written our phone number, described the dog accurately, and had already distributed them to every house within 6 blocks before knocking on our door to tell us what they had done. We found the dog that afternoon because a woman 4 streets away had seen one of their flyers. Those kids had solved a problem that was not theirs to solve, spent their own resources doing it, and had not waited to be asked. Our dog is fine. Those kids are still the first thing I think of when someone tells me young people do not care about anyone but themselves.
- My daughter froze at her piano recital. Just stopped completely, forgot everything, sat at the piano in silence. From the third row her little brother, who was 7 and had been complaining about attending all week, started clapping. Just him. Slowly and completely seriously, like he was applauding a standing ovation. A few people joined in. She found her place and finished. Afterward I asked him why he had started clapping. He thought about it and said, “She needed everyone to remember they liked her before she could remember the song.” He was 7 years old and he had understood something about performance anxiety and human psychology that most adults take decades to figure out.
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