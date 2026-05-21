10 Acts of Kindness From Children That Teach Us the World Is Still Full of Happiness This Summer 2026

This summer 2026, when the world feels heavy and the news feels loud, look closer. Look at the children. They are the ones saving seats for kids who eat alone, writing letters to strangers, sharing the last of their lunch money, and spending 8 months of evenings helping a friend find his way home. We all know that compassion toward others builds a greater joy and a deeper sense of happiness. And that’s why we found these 10 real moments to prove that the world is still full of happiness this summer, and most of the proof is under 18.