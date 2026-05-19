10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs
Nail techs are often the first to predict what summer 2026 will look like on real toes — and the care they show clients asking for “something fresh” plays a major role in shaping the pedicure trends expected to take over salons next season. With a sharp eye for detail and constant conversations with people in the salon chair, technicians begin noticing which colors, finishes, and nail designs are starting to dominate requests long before summer arrives. From updated French pedicures to bold nail art and glossy minimalist looks, these are the trends experts believe will take over summer 2026.
Tomato Red
Tomato red is the pedicure color nail artists are most confidently recommending in May 2026 — and it occupies a precise, distinct register that sets it apart from every other red currently on the polish wall. It’s vibrant without being overpowering, and it suits every skin tone beautifully.
Brighter and more orange-leaning than classic crimson, warmer and juicier than cherry red, this vivid hue feels perfectly calibrated for sunlit days and warm evenings in a way that no other member of the red family quite achieves. Add a glossy finish and it takes on an almost lacquered, high-end quality that makes every sandal look like a considered choice.
Bottle Green
Bottle green is the deepest, most richly saturated green pedicure shade breaking through in summer 2026 — occupying an entirely different register from sage, matcha, olive, and pistachio, all of which sit considerably lighter and softer.
This rich, jewel-toned green carries the visual weight of an emerald without any of the coldness, making it one of the most striking summer nail colors currently being recommended by nail technicians who want to offer clients something genuinely unexpected without anything that reads as neon or seasonal in the wrong direction. Against bronzed summer skin, it delivers a contrast that turns heads.
Tortoiseshell in New Palettes
Tortoiseshell has evolved decisively beyond its classic amber-and-brown palette in summer 2026, and the new iterations are among the most striking nail art designs currently leaving salons. Cherry red on glossy black, coral over sheer nude, translucent gold over a barely-there pink base — the tortoiseshell technique applied in unexpected color combinations creates something that feels simultaneously graphic and organic, like wearing a piece of vintage jewelry on each toe.
Nail artists describe it as one of the most technically satisfying designs of the season, and the results — especially the cherry red version against bronzed summer skin — are consistently the most photographed pedicures in the room.
Duochrome
Duochrome pedicures — finishes that shift between two distinct colors as the foot moves through different light and angles — are one of the most visually striking and technically impressive trends taking over salon appointments this summer. As the angle changes, the color transitions seamlessly: teal to purple, gold to green, copper to rose, creating an effect that looks almost impossible to achieve with standard polish and completely impossible to ignore in natural sunlight.
Nail artists describe it as one of the most consistently booked follow-up appointments of the season — clients who try it once rarely go back to anything single-tone. For anyone who wants a pedicure that genuinely does something when it catches the light, this is the definitive answer.
Pressed Flower Accents
Pressed flower pedicures represent a distinct step beyond painted floral nail art — the actual botanical element rather than the illustration of it — and nail artists say the results are consistently among the most delicate and genuinely beautiful pedicures currently leaving high-end salons this summer.
Real dried flower petals and botanical fragments are applied within a clear or sheer gel formula, encasing them beneath a glassy finish that looks like a tiny terrarium on each nail — organic, individual, and impossible to replicate exactly twice. The effect is almost impossibly refined for a pedicure, and nail technicians describe it as one of the most consistently requested special occasion looks of the season. The pedicure that looks like it took an hour to design and an hour to admire.
Olive Green
Not sage, not pistachio, not matcha — olive green is the deeper, earthier, more complex green that nail artists say is generating some of the most enthusiastic responses of the season from clients who want something genuinely directional without committing to neon.
This muted, khaki-adjacent green carries a warmth and richness that its softer counterparts simply cannot match, sitting at the intersection of fashion-forward and completely wearable — the kind of shade that looks equally at home with white linen and tan leather sandals. Nail technicians describe it as the color clients discover and then immediately book again the following month, which is the clearest possible signal that a trend has genuinely arrived.
Glass Nails
Glass nails are the most technically refined and quietly spectacular pedicure finish of summer 2026 — and nail artists say the results look genuinely unlike anything else currently on the salon menu. Where glazed nails create a sheer, honey-like effect, glass nails go further: a near-invisible, ultra-high-gloss finish that makes the nail itself look crystalline and lit from within, rather than simply coated.
The result is a pedicure that appears flawlessly groomed rather than obviously polished. It’s the most elevated version of doing nothing — and doing it perfectly.
Dessert Pastels
Dessert pastels are the most refined and grown-up evolution of the classic spring pastel pedicure — and nail artists say the 2026 version bears almost no resemblance to the chalky pastels of previous seasons. Dreamy pinks, raspberry tints, and milky lilacs finished with a high-gloss, almost lacquered hard-candy top coat create a finish that looks simultaneously fun and genuinely expensive. The pastel for people who thought they had grown out of pastels.
Smoky Amethyst
Smoky amethyst is the moody, jewel-toned pedicure that summer 2026 genuinely did not see coming — and nail artists say it is already generating some of the most enthusiastic follow-up bookings of the season. This deep, purple-grey shade sits somewhere between lavender and slate, delivering a cool, sophisticated mystery that looks genuinely unexpected against bronzed summer skin in a way that brighter purples cannot match without tipping into costume territory.
Unlike the sharper edge of electric violet, smoky amethyst reads as refined and wearable across every occasion — especially when paired with a chrome or cat-eye finish that adds an extra dimension of shifting light. The purple for people who thought they didn’t wear purple.
Aurora Chrome
Aurora chrome is the most technically spectacular pedicure finish arriving in salons for summer 2026 — and nail artists say the moment clients see it move through different light, the reaction is invariably the same: they immediately want it on their toes. Where standard chrome reflects a single metallic tone and duochrome shifts between two, aurora chrome moves through a full prismatic spectrum simultaneously, creating a rainbow-like, shifting iridescence that looks completely different from every angle.
It is more dimensional and more visually complex than any single-color chrome, and the effect in summer sunlight against bronzed skin is, as one nail artist told clients, genuinely impossible to photograph adequately and far more beautiful in person.
What’s Leaving the Salon Chair
Bright, tropical palettes — the vivid, multi-colored pedicure looks that dominated social feeds in 2024 — are expected to take a quieter turn this season. Instead of loud neon shades and overly playful combinations, nail artists predict a shift toward softer, more refined color choices that feel polished without trying too hard. Don’t expect endless tropical-inspired shades covering every salon page this summer.
The focus is moving towards subtle sophistication, healthy-looking toes and glossy finishes that enhance rather than overwhelm. According to trend forecasts, the era of high-energy tropical colors is giving way to a more intentional aesthetic built around simplicity, balance, and understated elegance.
Plain, flat lavender — the single-coat, no-finish version that has occupied the softer end of the pedicure menu for years as the accessible go-to for anyone wanting something gentle — is similarly being redirected.
Lavender itself is very much alive this season, but exclusively in its upgraded iterations: iridescent lavender, lavender chrome, lavender with fine shimmer. The flat, opaque, unfinished version now reads as the draft of a trend rather than the finished product, and nail technicians are steering clients toward the luminous alternatives without much resistance.
The generic ombré fade — two colors blended together without any particular technique, intention, or finish — is quietly losing its moment to the far more sophisticated gradient work currently defining the season.
Where the classic ombré was often applied as a shortcut to visual interest, summer 2026’s gradient pedicures are deliberate and technically demanding, with pastel-to-pastel transitions that look airbrushed rather than blended. Anything that reads like the technique was the point rather than the result is, for this season at least, officially behind the curve.
These pedicure trends proved what nail techs around the world have been showing clients all season: that summer 2026 belongs to the people who decided to try something different. From nail art taking over salon chairs to nail polish shades that showed a whole new side of what a summer moment on your toes can look like — these are the nail designs worth deciding on. The kindness you show yourself starts at the appointment.
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