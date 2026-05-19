10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs

Tomato red is the pedicure color nail artists are most confidently recommending in May 2026 — and it occupies a precise, distinct register that sets it apart from every other red currently on the polish wall. It’s vibrant without being overpowering, and it suits every skin tone beautifully.

Brighter and more orange-leaning than classic crimson, warmer and juicier than cherry red, this vivid hue feels perfectly calibrated for sunlit days and warm evenings in a way that no other member of the red family quite achieves. Add a glossy finish and it takes on an almost lacquered, high-end quality that makes every sandal look like a considered choice.