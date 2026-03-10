15 True Stories Where Kindness and Empathy Became Someone’s Light

My family disowned me as a teen, had a breakdown at the train station waiting for my train to go live with my now ex. A random older woman came up to me and gave me a hug and let me just cry in her arms until my train came. She said, “I’m a mom, I can tell when a kid needs a hug.”

My own mom would never. There are good people out there. Wish I had a mom like that, I’ll never forget that.