13 Moments That Prove Empathy and Kindness Restore Our Faith in Happiness

I was adopted at 5 and grew up with amazing parents. Last year, I fell for a guy 24 years older than me. He’s divorced, has no kids, and we clicked instantly.

We moved in together last week, and while unpacking his desk, I found a sealed folder of legal docs. Inside were adoption surrender papers. He and his ex-wife had given up a baby girl. My stomach dropped when I saw the details: it was the same birth year and the same small-town hospital where I was born.

I confronted him in a total panic, fully convinced I was dating my biological father. He went completely pale, grabbed the folder, and pulled out the attached birth certificate. The baby was born in February. My birthday is in November. It was just a horrifying coincidence at the only maternity ward in our county.

He broke down crying, but not from the shock. He gave up a child when he was broke and young, and it’s his biggest regret. He hid it because he knew how deeply my own abandonment trauma affected me, and he was terrified I’d leave him if I found out he was a parent who walked away.