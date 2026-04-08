11 Acts of Kindness That Prove Empathy and Compassion Are Superpowers in Disguise

I lived abroad, and when my mum got sick, I couldn’t get back in time, so my sister stayed by her side. Unfortunately, Mum didn’t make it, and by the time I arrived, it was too late. Grief and guilt hung over us, and one evening we exploded into a fight.

“You never cared about Mum, that’s why she died! You should have tried harder,” I yelled, my voice shaking. That’s when my sister grabbed an old box, threw it on the floor, and shouted, “Mum never stopped talking about you... and I’ve been keeping everything for you while you were gone!”

She had been writing down Mum’s last wishes, saving letters, and calling me every day with updates so I wouldn’t feel completely cut off. Her compassion carried me through the hardest days, even when I couldn’t be there. I sank to the floor, tears blurring my vision, realizing my anger had blinded me to the quiet love she had been showing all along.