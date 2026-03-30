13 People Reflect on Strangers Who Showed Them Compassion and Humanity in Their Hardest Times

When I was 10, Mom promised to come to school. She bailed. Panicked, I left and walked in the snow for hours. A strange man pulled up: “Need a lift?” I said no. He left.

Later, it got dark. I was freezing and crying. The man came back. This time, I got in. It turned out, he’d been thinking about me the whole day. He’d left work early just to drive around and find me.

He chatted to me, easy and friendly. Asked me about my family, who I had, who cared about me. I told him about my grandmother. He asked if I’d like him to take me there. I was so exhausted I said yes.

He turned the car around and drove me to her house. On the way, he told me he couldn’t stop thinking about a little girl walking alone in the snow.

My grandmother gave me the longest, hardest hug anyone had ever given me. I stayed with her for weeks. I never told anyone I got into a stranger’s car. But I’ve never forgotten him. If I ever find myself in a similar situation, I hope I’ll be as sweet and kind as him.